It is here, my final mock draft before the 2021 NFL Draft. It's been a long road, filled with a mock draft every week since the start of football season, and I feel like I'm done with the longest marathon race of my life.

This, of course, is a mock as to what I believe will unfold on draft night, which believe it or not, or what Kyle Shanahan tells you, will eventually get here. We know the first two picks (or are at least 99% positive Zach Wilson will land with the Jets at No. 2). After that? Mass chaos. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Can't wait to watch the nine-minute Trevor Lawrence highlight package once the Jaguars go on the clock before they make the pick. Like we haven't seen Lawrence highlights this draft season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets seemingly settled on Wilson early in the process, and he's a good fit in Mike LaFleur's scheme.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
I refuse to believe Kyle Shanahan will pick Mac Jones at No. 3 overall until it actually happens.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
A trade down is not out of the question, but the Matt Ryan restructure signaled Atlanta wants to go all in now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
When you really think about it -- it would've been strange for the Bengals not to pick Joe Burrow's top receiver in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Maybe all the "worry" about Smith's weight was partially pushed by the Dolphins, just like they made a concerted effort to confuse the masses about which quarterback they would pick last year.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
At this point, Bill Belichick can slide into Round 1 without having to pay an exorbitant price. And the Belichick-Nick Saban connection needs to be considered here. New England sends one of its fourth-round picks in 2021, first and fourth-round picks in 2022 to Detroit and gets a third-round pick in return for this move.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers would love to trade down but see the long-term view with the youthful Sewell here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hello, crowded quarterback room. Denver only moved a sixth-round pick to acquire Teddy Bridgewater, so it shouldn't stop them from picking Fields here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys go with the more athletic man specialist, Horn, over Surtain here to bolster the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants go all-in offensively for Year 3 of Daniel Jones.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Surtain is a high-floor prospect who'll help bring more respectability to the Philadelphia secondary
Round 1 - Pick 13
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers let the draft come to them and pick their franchise left tackle to protect their young franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Phillips fits the traditional size/speed/athleticism blend the Vikings look for in their edge rushers.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Linebacker is a big hole for the rebuilding Lions, and Detroit likes, among many other things, that Parsons is so young.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cardinals pick another linebacker in Round 1, and Collins can play on the edge in obvious passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
After their mass exodus on the offensive line this offseason, the Raiders get a versatile guard-tackle combo in Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Dolphins go with the high upside of Ojulari to pair with Emmanuel Ogbah.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Home-run pick for The Football Team, an organization that's done a fine job rounding out its roster this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Matt Nagy's job is on the line in 2021, meaning he needs to get the most out of Andy Dalton. The Bears need a right tackle and need meets value here with Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The offensive line and receiver are needs, but the value is too good here for Indianapolis to pass on Paye.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Titans go back to Ole Miss to strengthen their receiver group with the speedy, sure-handed Moore.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets give Wilson a legitimate multidimensional threat out of the backfield in Etienne.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Run on running backs! Harris, a Le'Veon Bell-like runner, lands in Pittsburgh to bolster the ground and pass game in the twilight of Ben Roethlisberger's career.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Urban Meyer is thrilled to land the top safety in the class this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Collins adds to a burgeoning Browns defense by providing it a three-down linebacker who can make ridiculous plays down the field in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he's big and versatile.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New Orleans adds to its defense with the big, athletic three-down linebacker from Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dillon Radunz OL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Radunz is an athletic blocker who could play any position up front and provides insurance at tackle for the time being.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
8th
Big, long, fast, productive, from a major program. Sounds exactly what the Bills will like and need at the cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Ravens need more downfield potential in their receiver group, and Bateman is low-key a quality deep threat with good YAC skills.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Milton Williams DL
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Buccaneers add some youth to their sturdy defensive line with the ultra-athletic Williams.

Round 2

33. Jaguars - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
34. Jets - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
35. Falcons - Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
36. Dolphins (via HOU) - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
37. Eagles - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
38. Bengals - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
39. Panthers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
41. Lions - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
42. Giants - Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
43. 49ers - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
44. Cowboys - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
45. Jaguars (via MIN) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
46. Patriots - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
47. Chargers - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
48. Raiders - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
49. Cardinals - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
50. Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
51. Football Team - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
52. Bears - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
53. Titans - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
54. Colts - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Steelers - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
56. Seahawks - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
57. Rams - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
58. Chiefs (via BAL) - Richie Grant, S, UCF
59. Browns - Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington 
60. Saints - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
61. Bills - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
62. Packers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
63. Chiefs - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
64. Buccaneers - Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee