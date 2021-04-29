It is here, my final mock draft before the 2021 NFL Draft. It's been a long road, filled with a mock draft every week since the start of football season, and I feel like I'm done with the longest marathon race of my life.
This, of course, is a mock as to what I believe will unfold on draft night, which believe it or not, or what Kyle Shanahan tells you, will eventually get here. We know the first two picks (or are at least 99% positive Zach Wilson will land with the Jets at No. 2). After that? Mass chaos.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Can't wait to watch the nine-minute Trevor Lawrence highlight package once the Jaguars go on the clock before they make the pick. Like we haven't seen Lawrence highlights this draft season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets seemingly settled on Wilson early in the process, and he's a good fit in Mike LaFleur's scheme.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
I refuse to believe Kyle Shanahan will pick Mac Jones at No. 3 overall until it actually happens.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
A trade down is not out of the question, but the Matt Ryan restructure signaled Atlanta wants to go all in now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
When you really think about it -- it would've been strange for the Bengals not to pick Joe Burrow's top receiver in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Maybe all the "worry" about Smith's weight was partially pushed by the Dolphins, just like they made a concerted effort to confuse the masses about which quarterback they would pick last year.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
At this point, Bill Belichick can slide into Round 1 without having to pay an exorbitant price. And the Belichick-Nick Saban connection needs to be considered here. New England sends one of its fourth-round picks in 2021, first and fourth-round picks in 2022 to Detroit and gets a third-round pick in return for this move.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Panthers would love to trade down but see the long-term view with the youthful Sewell here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Hello, crowded quarterback room. Denver only moved a sixth-round pick to acquire Teddy Bridgewater, so it shouldn't stop them from picking Fields here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys go with the more athletic man specialist, Horn, over Surtain here to bolster the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Giants go all-in offensively for Year 3 of Daniel Jones.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is a high-floor prospect who'll help bring more respectability to the Philadelphia secondary
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers let the draft come to them and pick their franchise left tackle to protect their young franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips fits the traditional size/speed/athleticism blend the Vikings look for in their edge rushers.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Linebacker is a big hole for the rebuilding Lions, and Detroit likes, among many other things, that Parsons is so young.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Cardinals pick another linebacker in Round 1, and Collins can play on the edge in obvious passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
After their mass exodus on the offensive line this offseason, the Raiders get a versatile guard-tackle combo in Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Dolphins go with the high upside of Ojulari to pair with Emmanuel Ogbah.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Home-run pick for The Football Team, an organization that's done a fine job rounding out its roster this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Matt Nagy's job is on the line in 2021, meaning he needs to get the most out of Andy Dalton. The Bears need a right tackle and need meets value here with Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The offensive line and receiver are needs, but the value is too good here for Indianapolis to pass on Paye.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
The Titans go back to Ole Miss to strengthen their receiver group with the speedy, sure-handed Moore.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Jets give Wilson a legitimate multidimensional threat out of the backfield in Etienne.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Run on running backs! Harris, a Le'Veon Bell-like runner, lands in Pittsburgh to bolster the ground and pass game in the twilight of Ben Roethlisberger's career.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Urban Meyer is thrilled to land the top safety in the class this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Collins adds to a burgeoning Browns defense by providing it a three-down linebacker who can make ridiculous plays down the field in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he's big and versatile.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
New Orleans adds to its defense with the big, athletic three-down linebacker from Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 29
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Radunz is an athletic blocker who could play any position up front and provides insurance at tackle for the time being.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Big, long, fast, productive, from a major program. Sounds exactly what the Bills will like and need at the cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Ravens need more downfield potential in their receiver group, and Bateman is low-key a quality deep threat with good YAC skills.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
The Buccaneers add some youth to their sturdy defensive line with the ultra-athletic Williams.
Round 2
33. Jaguars - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
34. Jets - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
35. Falcons - Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
36. Dolphins (via HOU) - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
37. Eagles - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
38. Bengals - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
39. Panthers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
41. Lions - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
42. Giants - Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
43. 49ers - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
44. Cowboys - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
45. Jaguars (via MIN) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
46. Patriots - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
47. Chargers - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
48. Raiders - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
49. Cardinals - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
50. Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
51. Football Team - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
52. Bears - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
53. Titans - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
54. Colts - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Steelers - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
56. Seahawks - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
57. Rams - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
58. Chiefs (via BAL) - Richie Grant, S, UCF
59. Browns - Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
60. Saints - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
61. Bills - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
62. Packers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
63. Chiefs - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
64. Buccaneers - Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee