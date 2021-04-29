It is here, my final mock draft before the 2021 NFL Draft. It's been a long road, filled with a mock draft every week since the start of football season, and I feel like I'm done with the longest marathon race of my life.

This, of course, is a mock as to what I believe will unfold on draft night, which believe it or not, or what Kyle Shanahan tells you, will eventually get here. We know the first two picks (or are at least 99% positive Zach Wilson will land with the Jets at No. 2). After that? Mass chaos.

Round 2

33. Jaguars - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

34. Jets - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

35. Falcons - Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

36. Dolphins (via HOU) - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

37. Eagles - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

38. Bengals - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

39. Panthers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

40. Broncos - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

41. Lions - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

42. Giants - Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan

43. 49ers - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

44. Cowboys - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

45. Jaguars (via MIN) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

46. Patriots - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

47. Chargers - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

48. Raiders - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

49. Cardinals - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

50. Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

51. Football Team - Walker Little, OT, Stanford

52. Bears - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

53. Titans - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

54. Colts - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

55. Steelers - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

56. Seahawks - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

57. Rams - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois

58. Chiefs (via BAL) - Richie Grant, S, UCF

59. Browns - Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

60. Saints - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

61. Bills - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

62. Packers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

63. Chiefs - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

64. Buccaneers - Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee