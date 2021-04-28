Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Can't wait to watch the nine-minute Trevor Lawrence highlight package once the Jaguars go on the clock before they make the pick. Like we haven't seen Lawrence highlights this draft season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd New York has been the expected landing spot for the BYU signal-caller for weeks and the Jets follow suit.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th I refuse to believe Kyle Shanahan will pick Mac Jones at No. 3 overall until it actually happens.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons decide Pitts is too good to pass up after fielding calls for the coveted fourth pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st When you really think about it -- it would've been strange for the Bengals not to pick Joe Burrow's top receiver in Round 1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos will jump at the opportunity to pick Fields if he gets to this point in the draft, and by sliding back a few picks, the Dolphins should feel good about getting one of the Alabama receivers at No. 9. Denver sends its third-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022 to Miami to make this move.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th At this point, Bill Belichick can slide into Round 1 without having to pay an exorbitant price. And the Belichick-Nick Saban connection needs to be considered here. New England sends its first-round pick and a fourth-round pick 2022 to Detroit and gets a second-round pick in return for this move.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers make the first real surprise in Round 1, and pick Slater over Penei Sewell to protect Sam Darnold.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd After all the speculation about Smith falling outside the top 10, the Dolphins, with his college quarterback as their starter, make him their first-round pick without much hesitation. Well, they did get an extra pick before selecting him.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys go with the more athletic man specialist, Horn, over Surtain here to bolster the secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 11 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th There we have it, a Dave Gettleman trade down! The Chargers can't take any risks with Sewell just a few spots away from them at No. 13 overall, so they swing this deal. They trade their third-round pick to New York to move up two spots.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Without any quarterback available, the Eagles go with a dynamic weapon to pair with Jalen Reagor for Jalen Hurts.

From From Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 13 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd While he didn't draft him, Gettleman sees shades of Luke Kuechly in Davis, and he's thrilled to make him the pick after the rare trade down.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 14 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals are going all in this season and Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury need to. After losing Patrick Peterson in free agency (we all saw it coming), the Cardinals get aggressive to replace one Patrick with another. Surtain has a very high floor as a calm man-to-man boundary corner.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Linebacker is a big hole for the rebuilding Lions, and Detroit likes, among many other things, that Parsons is so young.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings, who adore extra selections, get those and an athletic blocker with legitimate guard-tackle versatility. Home-run hit. They grab Arizona's second-round pick in this slide back.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders have a gaping vacancy in the middle of their defensive line, and I could totally envision a scenario in which Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock want a high-floor defensive lineman from Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins stay local with Phillips to bolster their edge-rushing group. Had Phillips not prematurely retired from football while at UCLA before transferring to Miami, he'd flirt with being a top 10 pick in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Football Team needs to improve its left tackle situation and do that with Darrisaw, a long, athletic, effortlessly powerful blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Matt Nagy's job is on the line in 2021, meaning he needs to get the most out of Andy Dalton. The Bears need a right tackle and need meets value here with Jenkins.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts have to bolster their pass rush and without the marquee offensive tackles available they get a three-down edge player with serious upside in Paye.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Bateman was a magnificent producer in a RPO, playaction based offense at Minnesota, and that's presumably what the Titans want to keep doing frequently even after the departure of Arthur Smith.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets give Wilson a legitimate multidimensional threat out of the backfield in Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Run on running backs! Harris, a Le'Veon Bell-like runner, lands in Pittsburgh to bolster the ground and pass game in the twilight of Ben Roethlisberger's career.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer is thrilled to land the top safety in the class this late in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Collins adds to a burgeoning Browns defense by providing it a three-down linebacker who can get after the quarterback around the edge when needed.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he's big and versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans adds to its defense with the super-athletic, do-everything, second-level defender from Notre Dame.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th Finally a receiver for the Packers in Round 1. Moore is very similar to Randall Cobb, who thrived for years in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 8th Big, long, fast, productive, from a major program. Sounds exactly what the Bills will like and need at the cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 11th The Ravens have a thing for players from Alabama, and Leatherwood can be a plug-and-play right tackle after the Orlando Brown trade.