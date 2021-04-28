It is here, my final mock draft before the 2021 NFL Draft. It's been a long road, filled with a mock draft every week since the start of football season, and I feel like I'm done with the longest marathon race of my life.
This, of course, is a mock as to what I believe will unfold on draft night, which believe it or not, or what Kyle Shanahan tells you, will eventually get here. We know the first two picks (or are at least 99% positive Zach Wilson will land with the Jets at No. 2). After that? Mass chaos.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Can't wait to watch the nine-minute Trevor Lawrence highlight package once the Jaguars go on the clock before they make the pick. Like we haven't seen Lawrence highlights this draft season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
New York has been the expected landing spot for the BYU signal-caller for weeks and the Jets follow suit.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
I refuse to believe Kyle Shanahan will pick Mac Jones at No. 3 overall until it actually happens.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Falcons decide Pitts is too good to pass up after fielding calls for the coveted fourth pick.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
When you really think about it -- it would've been strange for the Bengals not to pick Joe Burrow's top receiver in Round 1.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Broncos will jump at the opportunity to pick Fields if he gets to this point in the draft, and by sliding back a few picks, the Dolphins should feel good about getting one of the Alabama receivers at No. 9. Denver sends its third-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022 to Miami to make this move.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
At this point, Bill Belichick can slide into Round 1 without having to pay an exorbitant price. And the Belichick-Nick Saban connection needs to be considered here. New England sends its first-round pick and a fourth-round pick 2022 to Detroit and gets a second-round pick in return for this move.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Panthers make the first real surprise in Round 1, and pick Slater over Penei Sewell to protect Sam Darnold.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
After all the speculation about Smith falling outside the top 10, the Dolphins, with his college quarterback as their starter, make him their first-round pick without much hesitation. Well, they did get an extra pick before selecting him.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys go with the more athletic man specialist, Horn, over Surtain here to bolster the secondary.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
There we have it, a Dave Gettleman trade down! The Chargers can't take any risks with Sewell just a few spots away from them at No. 13 overall, so they swing this deal. They trade their third-round pick to New York to move up two spots.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Without any quarterback available, the Eagles go with a dynamic weapon to pair with Jalen Reagor for Jalen Hurts.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
While he didn't draft him, Gettleman sees shades of Luke Kuechly in Davis, and he's thrilled to make him the pick after the rare trade down.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cardinals are going all in this season and Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury need to. After losing Patrick Peterson in free agency (we all saw it coming), the Cardinals get aggressive to replace one Patrick with another. Surtain has a very high floor as a calm man-to-man boundary corner.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Linebacker is a big hole for the rebuilding Lions, and Detroit likes, among many other things, that Parsons is so young.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Vikings, who adore extra selections, get those and an athletic blocker with legitimate guard-tackle versatility. Home-run hit. They grab Arizona's second-round pick in this slide back.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Raiders have a gaping vacancy in the middle of their defensive line, and I could totally envision a scenario in which Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock want a high-floor defensive lineman from Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Dolphins stay local with Phillips to bolster their edge-rushing group. Had Phillips not prematurely retired from football while at UCLA before transferring to Miami, he'd flirt with being a top 10 pick in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Football Team needs to improve its left tackle situation and do that with Darrisaw, a long, athletic, effortlessly powerful blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Matt Nagy's job is on the line in 2021, meaning he needs to get the most out of Andy Dalton. The Bears need a right tackle and need meets value here with Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Colts have to bolster their pass rush and without the marquee offensive tackles available they get a three-down edge player with serious upside in Paye.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman was a magnificent producer in a RPO, playaction based offense at Minnesota, and that's presumably what the Titans want to keep doing frequently even after the departure of Arthur Smith.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Jets give Wilson a legitimate multidimensional threat out of the backfield in Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Run on running backs! Harris, a Le'Veon Bell-like runner, lands in Pittsburgh to bolster the ground and pass game in the twilight of Ben Roethlisberger's career.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Urban Meyer is thrilled to land the top safety in the class this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins adds to a burgeoning Browns defense by providing it a three-down linebacker who can get after the quarterback around the edge when needed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he's big and versatile.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
New Orleans adds to its defense with the super-athletic, do-everything, second-level defender from Notre Dame.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Finally a receiver for the Packers in Round 1. Moore is very similar to Randall Cobb, who thrived for years in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Big, long, fast, productive, from a major program. Sounds exactly what the Bills will like and need at the cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Ravens have a thing for players from Alabama, and Leatherwood can be a plug-and-play right tackle after the Orlando Brown trade.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
The Buccaneers add some youth to their sturdy defensive line with the ultra-athletic Williams.
Round 2
33. Jaguars - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
34. Jets - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
35. Falcons - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
36. Dolphins (via HOU) - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
37. Eagles - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
38. Bengals - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
39. Panthers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
41. Lions - Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
42. Giants - Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
43. 49ers - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
44. Cowboys - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
45. Jaguars (via MIN) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
46. Patriots - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
47. Chargers - Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
48. Raiders - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
49. Vikings via Cardinals (mock trade) - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
50. Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
51. Football Team - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
52. Bears - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
53. Titans - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
54. Colts - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
55. Steelers - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
56. Seahawks - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
57. Rams - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
58. Chiefs (via BAL) - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
59. Browns - Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
60. Saints - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
61. Bills - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
62. Packers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
63. Chiefs - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
64. Buccaneers - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri