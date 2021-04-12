Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's been 17 weeks since the Jags were in position to pick first overall and 17 times we've had them taking Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets were destined for Trevor Lawrence as recently as mid-December, but a 2-14 finish left them in the No. 2 spot, where it's now 99 percent certain they'll go with Zach Wilson.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The top three players off the mock-draft board likely won't change down the stretch, and while fans and media seem perplexed by Mac Jones going here, if this is who Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch traded up for then Jones is headed for San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons are reportedly entertaining offers to trade down, but there are reports that also suggest that the new general manager is considering a quarterback while the new coach is comfortable moving forward in 2021 with Matt Ryan. Put another way: We have no idea what the Falcons will do, but if we were making the decision, it would be incredibly tough to pass up Justin Fields here -- especially since the '22 QB class, at least as we sit here, isn't nearly as stacked.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals could be tempted to take Ja'Marr Chase, but protecting Joe Burrow has to be priority No. 1, especially with the ability to grab a talented wideout in Round 2 (keep scrolling).

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Mike Gesicki, who had 104 receptions the last two seasons, has one more year left on his deal, and while Ja'Marr Chase would be a perfectly reasonable selection here, Kyle Pitts could end up being the best pass catcher in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions could target a QB here, but if they truly think Jared Goff can have success, then surrounding him with playmakers -- especially after letting Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones leave in free agency -- makes Chase an easy choice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said last week that WFT loves Lance and that he could see the team moving up for him. We'll know exactly how much Washington loves Lance later this month, but there could be a handful of teams in the bottom half of Round 1 that will be in the market to move up for a QB. Lance only has 17 starts, all at the FCS level, so there's some projection to how his skills will translate to the NFL, but there is so much to love about his game.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is one of the most polished players in this class, and while the Broncos signed Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, Fuller signed a one-year deal, and Bryce Callahan's contract will also expire after the '21 season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th We've had Surtain-to-Dallas in many a mock draft, but now that he's off the board the Cowboys could go with a linebacker or offensive lineman ... or another CB. Horn is our CB2 and he's not far behind Surtain in our minds. Put another way: Dallas isn't 'settling' here, they're getting a corner who can come in right away and play.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants have other needs, but it's hard to pass up on a dynamic four-down player who can consistently stretch the field vertically.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles moved down from the No. 6 spot a few weeks ago, an indication that they're not looking for a QB. There are still plenty of needs, including offensive line or in the secondary, but perhaps getting Jalen Hurts a playmaker on the outside should be atop the to-do list. Smith falls to No. 12 only because NFL teams could be concerned about his 170-pound frame. It wasn't an issue at Alabama, and he's one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Slater opted out for 2020 but he was dominant in '19, and he more than held his own when he faced off against Ohio State and Chase Young. Slater can play tackle or kick inside to guard, though we feel he's a Day 1 starter on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The same as last week -- the Vikings have needs along the offensive line and Darrisaw, an athletic tackle who plays to the whistle, is only scratching the surface on his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is a top-5 talent, but maturity concerns could see him slide a little on draft day. Parson addressed those concerns in recent weeks and if an NFL team is comfortable with him, he's a steal at this point in the first round. The Pats addressed a ton of needs in free agency, though they could use a middle-of-the-defense playmaker, which is exactly what Parsons is.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback has been a popular choice here, but with the top two CBs off the board the Cards beef up the O-line with Vera-Tucker, a Day 1 starter who can play either guard or tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders need to fix this defense, which is why no one would bat an eye if they drafted only defensive players the first two days of the draft. Collins was primarily an off-ball linebacker at Tulsa but he has the size, speed, strength and athleticism to line up just about anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd If teams give Phillips a clean bill of health he could be the first edge rusher off the board. He had a great 2020 season and looked every bit the first-round talent.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Football Team Round 1 - Pick 19 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers have tied their (near-term, anyway) future to Sam Darnold, so they could be comfortable trading down for picks. At No. 19 they still land a top-flight cornerback in Greg Newsome, who would immediately upgrade the secondary in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Bears appear set on moving forward with Andy Dalton so we'll take that as a sign that they won't move up in Round 1 for a quarterback. If so, fixing the offensive line is important and Jenkins, who can line up on the right or left side, plays with an edge and urgency NFL teams love.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd DeForest Buckner and Justin Houston were No. 1 and No. 2 in sacks for Indy last season. Buckner is a defensive tackler and Houston, an edge rusher, is a free agent. While offensive tackle is on the to-do list, Ojulari, who is the most complete edge rusher in this class, makes sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye is long on physical tools, but could fall to the bottom third of Round 1 only because he's growing into the position. That said, he still upgrades a Titans pass rush that was nonexistent a season ago. It's a move Tennessee makes even after signing Bud Dupree.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Rousseau opted out in 2020 and in the process saw his draft stock fall with the emergence of Ojulari, Paye and his Miami teammate Phillips. Still, Rousseau is a high-upside prospect who hasn't played the position long, and he will continue to improve with experience and coaching.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st The same as last week. The Steelers need a QB, offensive tackle, RB and CB. But given the way the board fell, they opt for pass rusher. Oweh is raw but has the physical tools the Steelers covet, and in a few years we could be talking about him the way we were talking about Bud Dupree once he grew into his role.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 12th The Jags could go any a number of directions here and the good news is that this team is flush with picks, so if they don't address a particular need at the bottom of Round 1 they can circle back in Round 2 or 3 to fill the hole. For now, we have Jacksonville taking Cosmi, who was a solid presence on the left side of the Longhorns O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th While NFL teams certainly knew about his talents, for the media, Davis was one of the best-kept secrets of this draft class until late in the process. But he's a special talent who's made just 11 career starts. Put another way: his best football is in front of him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens could go with a safety, wideout or offensive lineman here, but their biggest need remains at pass rusher. Basham, who is coming off a good 2020 campaign, just feels like a Raven.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley was our CB1 until he underwent a back procedure several weeks ago. His camp says he'll be ready in time for the season. If he's healthy, the Saints could find one of the best players in this draft class at the bottom of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have Kenny Clark but they could use some depth in middle of the defense; Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl or his pro day, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Tre White is one of the best CBs in the NFL but there's not much depth behind him. Taron Johnson is coming off a good season but has just one year left on his current deal. Campbell would add a long, physical playmaker to a secondary that improved over the course of the 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs need to upgrade the offensive line, but with players already off the board the Chiefs bolster the defense with Owusu-Koramoah, who weighed 221 at his pro day and whose future could either be at linebacker or safety.