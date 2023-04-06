Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.47 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trill Williams

Summary:

Tyler Baker-Williams has good size for the position and is willing to play down in the box. He has below-average top-end speed but is able to overcome that a bit through good awareness in zone coverage. Baker-Williams has good ball production as a result of playing the ball in the air well. He had a 22.2% missed tackle rate last season and his shoulders are often over his feet. When transitioning across the field in man coverage, his hips are known to open too wide.

Strengths:

Good size for the position

Good awareness in zone coverage

Plays the ball in the air well, good production

Willing to play in the box amongst traffic

Weaknesses: