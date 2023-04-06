Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.47 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Trill Williams
Summary:
Tyler Baker-Williams has good size for the position and is willing to play down in the box. He has below-average top-end speed but is able to overcome that a bit through good awareness in zone coverage. Baker-Williams has good ball production as a result of playing the ball in the air well. He had a 22.2% missed tackle rate last season and his shoulders are often over his feet. When transitioning across the field in man coverage, his hips are known to open too wide.
Strengths:
- Good size for the position
- Good awareness in zone coverage
- Plays the ball in the air well, good production
- Willing to play in the box amongst traffic
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed
- Hips open too wide transitioning across the field
- 22.2% missed tackle rate, shoulders get over his feet