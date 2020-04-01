Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • Rare movement skills
  • Out of his stances and across a gap or to the second level
  • Great run blocker
  • Quality power
  • Very aware of stunts

Weaknesses:

  • Good power but not classic Wisconsin blocker in terms of strength or grip strength
  • Flails at second level more than you'd expect
  • Balance isn't great
  • Solid but unspectacular anchor in pass pro
Our Latest Stories