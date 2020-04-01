Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

NFL Draft analysis for Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Smart press-beater
  • Elite moments of high-pointing / hands-catching in traffic
  • Morphs into a running back after the catch
  • Creates separation at short/intermediate level

Weaknesses:

  • Suddeness in his route can be lacking
  • Marginal long speed
  • Fair amount of easy drops
