Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.66 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: R.J. McIntosh

Summary:

Tyler Lacy has good length but needs to do a better job of forklifting to create leverage off the snap. He has below-average first-step quickness and closing speed, which limits his ability to finish plays in backside pursuit. Lacy has good size to play multiple positions along the defensive line. The defender does a good job hand fighting and containing the edge, but needs to do a better job of shedding blocks.

Strengths:

Good length

Good size to play multiple roles on the defensive line

Does a good job containing the edge

Good usage of hand fighting

Weaknesses: