Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.66 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: R.J. McIntosh
Summary:
Tyler Lacy has good length but needs to do a better job of forklifting to create leverage off the snap. He has below-average first-step quickness and closing speed, which limits his ability to finish plays in backside pursuit. Lacy has good size to play multiple positions along the defensive line. The defender does a good job hand fighting and containing the edge, but needs to do a better job of shedding blocks.
Strengths:
- Good length
- Good size to play multiple roles on the defensive line
- Does a good job containing the edge
- Good usage of hand fighting
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed and first-step quickness relative to size
- Needs to do a better job of shedding blocks
- Needs to do a better job of finishing plays, lacks the closing speed