Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.3 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jason Kelce

Strengths:

Slender-ish, very athletic, mauler type who can get to reaches and combo blocks most centers can only dream of. Battler on the inside who definitely likes to assert his will early in the down. That leads to devastating wins Big, long NTs give him problems. There ae many high-end pass-block wins on film here he mirrors awesomely because of his athleticism. Understands leverage. Screen blocking is the best I've ever seen for an offensive line at any position.

Weaknesses:

There are some off-balance misses in the run game and pass pro. Can/needs to add 10-15 pounds to his frame once he gets into the NFL. Run blocking is ahead of his pass blocking. Lacking length and weight. The former is very concerning.

Accolades: