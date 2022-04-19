Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.61 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jared Kaster
Strengths:
Shows good balance.Consistently gets the job done even when it is not prettty. Does a good job of re-anchoring his hands when engaged. Drives his feet in the run game when engaged. Does a good job sealing off backside pursuit.
Weaknesses:
Average athleticism. Not a great fit for a wide zone or power blocking scheme. Undersized prospect that does not move particularly well. Pad level is too high at times.
Accolades:
- Two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention (2020, 2021)
- Appeared in 32 games during career