Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.61 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jared Kaster

Strengths:

Shows good balance.Consistently gets the job done even when it is not prettty. Does a good job of re-anchoring his hands when engaged. Drives his feet in the run game when engaged. Does a good job sealing off backside pursuit.

Weaknesses:

Average athleticism. Not a great fit for a wide zone or power blocking scheme. Undersized prospect that does not move particularly well. Pad level is too high at times.

Accolades: