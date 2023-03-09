Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.22 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Mitchell Schwartz
Summary:
Tyler Steen is a Vanderbilt transfer who anchored the left tackle position for Alabama. Also has experience at right tackle and worked at guard during the Senior Bowl. He's a finisher in the run game who will be attractive to NFL teams because of his athleticism and position flexibility.
Strengths:
- Has experience at RT and LT, but his NFL future could be inside
- Has power to move DE type off ball in run game but sometimes struggles to sustain blocks
- Has ability to reanchor in passpro; good athlete with balance to stay on feet
- Good in space in run game; finds target, buries target
Weaknesses:
- Can overset outside in passpro but has ability to recover in balance
- Struggles in passpro if he loses initial hand battle; can get off-balance
- Can struggle with anchor vs. low center-of-gravity speed rushers