Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.22 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mitchell Schwartz

Summary:

Tyler Steen is a Vanderbilt transfer who anchored the left tackle position for Alabama. Also has experience at right tackle and worked at guard during the Senior Bowl. He's a finisher in the run game who will be attractive to NFL teams because of his athleticism and position flexibility.

Strengths:

Has experience at RT and LT, but his NFL future could be inside

Has power to move DE type off ball in run game but sometimes struggles to sustain blocks

Has ability to reanchor in passpro; good athlete with balance to stay on feet

Good in space in run game; finds target, buries target

Weaknesses: