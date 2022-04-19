Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.55 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Sam Tevi

Strengths:

Fairly quick and controlled into his pass sets. Good lateral agility and an ability to make plays in space when balanced. Better served as a run blocker. Strong upper body. Blocks with good leverage.

Weaknesses:

Below average balance created by leaning too much in his stance. Shows poor posture. Defenders spin right off of him in pass protection because he is leaning. Allows defenders too far into his body.

Accolades: