Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.27 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Matthew Judon

Summary:

Tyree Wilson is a length and strength edge-rusher with a tall, angular frame. His patented straight-arm is effective. He is smoother than he is dynamic, although he's not slow off the line. Chips don't faze him, and he battles through contact like it's nothing. He works hard against the run on a consistent basis. At times, he gets stuck to blocks, and while his hand work isn't super polished, he constantly works. Leverage isn't great because he's tall, but there's plenty of power to his game. Quality bend to his game, but it's a not a true specialty, and he has limited ability to dip. He has experience inside and was effective there. Overall, he's a long, high-motor, decently refined three-down EDGE with some suddenness limitations but big-time ability.

Strengths:

Tall, sleek frame; seriously intimidating on the edge

Super-long and utilizes his length to his advantage as a rusher

Balance is good, chips don't knock him off his spot often

Hard-worker against the run

Motor hums all game

Weaknesses: