Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.27 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Matthew Judon
Summary:
Tyree Wilson is a length and strength edge-rusher with a tall, angular frame. His patented straight-arm is effective. He is smoother than he is dynamic, although he's not slow off the line. Chips don't faze him, and he battles through contact like it's nothing. He works hard against the run on a consistent basis. At times, he gets stuck to blocks, and while his hand work isn't super polished, he constantly works. Leverage isn't great because he's tall, but there's plenty of power to his game. Quality bend to his game, but it's a not a true specialty, and he has limited ability to dip. He has experience inside and was effective there. Overall, he's a long, high-motor, decently refined three-down EDGE with some suddenness limitations but big-time ability.
Strengths:
- Tall, sleek frame; seriously intimidating on the edge
- Super-long and utilizes his length to his advantage as a rusher
- Balance is good, chips don't knock him off his spot often
- Hard-worker against the run
- Motor hums all game
Weaknesses:
- Can get stuck to blocks without the ability to quickly counter
- Because he's so tall, his center of gravity is high, which leaves him susceptible to squattier blockers who can get under him and control him
- Dipping around the corner far from a forte