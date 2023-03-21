Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has been one of the better players in college football this season, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-star recruit out of West Rusk High School in Texas, has been one of the nation's best pass-rushers over the past two seasons. During that stretch, he recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks -- and that's despite missing three games this past season because of a season-ending foot injury.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Wilson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Senior

Senior Hometown : Henderson, Texas

: Henderson, Texas Interesting fact: Texas Tech's first first-team All-American since 2018

Position: No. 2 EDGE | Overall: No. 6 | Rating: 91.27 (All-Pro)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 271 lbs | Arms: 33 5/8" | Hands: 9 5/8" | Wingspan: 86"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

N/A Bench press: 23 reps

*Wilson only benched at the combine since he was still recovering from foot surgery.

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Tyree Wilson is a length and strength edge-rusher with a tall, angular frame. His patented straight-arm is effective. He is smoother than he is dynamic, although he's not slow off the line. Chips don't faze him, and he battles through contact like it's nothing. He works hard against the run on a consistent basis. At times, he gets stuck to blocks, and while his hand work isn't super polished, he constantly works. Leverage isn't great because he's tall, but there's plenty of power to his game. Quality bend to his game, but it's a not a true specialty, and he has limited ability to dip. He has experience inside and was effective there. Overall, he's a long, high-motor, decently refined three-down EDGE with some suddenness limitations but big-time ability.

Strengths

Tall, sleek frame; seriously intimidating on the edge

Super-long and utilizes his length to his advantage as a rusher

Balance is good, chips don't knock him off his spot often

Hard-worker against the run

Motor hums all game



Weaknesses

Can get stuck to blocks without the ability to quickly counter

Because he's so tall, his center of gravity is high, which leaves him susceptible to squattier blockers who can get under him and control him

Dipping around the corner far from a forte



College Accolades

Honors

2022: Fifth-highest pressure rate (20%)



2022: First-team All-American (The Athletic, FWAA)

2022: Second team All-American (AP)

2022: First-team All-Big 12 (AP)

2021: Defensive MVP of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2021: All-Bowl Team (Associated Press)

2021: All-Big 12 honorable mention

Notable statistics

2022: Fifth-highest pressure rate (20%)

2022: Led Big 12 in tackles for loss (14.5)



2022: Second in Big 12 in sacks (7.0)

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 (Texas Tech) 10 61 14.0 7.0 0 0 2021 (Texas Tech) 13 38 13.5 7.0 1 0 2020 (Texas Tech) 7 10 1.5 1.5 0 0 2019 (Texas A&M) 5

12 3.0 1.5

0 0

High school: West Rusk (New London, Texas)

Class: 2018

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8813)

National: 471 | WDE: 23 | Texas: 68

High school accolades: District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP, Class 3A second-team All-State (AP)

Check out Tyree Wilson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.