Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.88 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Robert Johnson
Summary:
Tyreque Jones is a veteran defensive back with significant production. He has versatility covering the slot and playing down in the box. His high cut frame leads to slower transitions across the field. Missed tackles have been a problem for him as well.
Strengths:
- Great length for the position
- Competitive at the catch point
- Extensive playing experience with good ball production
Weaknesses:
- Average recovery speed
- 25.0% missed tackle rate in 2022
- High cut frame typically leads to slower transitions