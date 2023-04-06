Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.88 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Robert Johnson

Summary:

Tyreque Jones is a veteran defensive back with significant production. He has versatility covering the slot and playing down in the box. His high cut frame leads to slower transitions across the field. Missed tackles have been a problem for him as well.

Strengths:

Great length for the position

Competitive at the catch point

Extensive playing experience with good ball production

Weaknesses: