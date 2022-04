Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.13 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Javorius Allen

Strengths:

Fights through contact. Muscular build, big back. Phone booth quickness. Good acceleration. Only one season of significant carries.

Weaknesses:

Speed bump in pass protection. Does not have significant experience as a pass catcher. Primarily a between the tackles runner.

Accolades: