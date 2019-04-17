Udoh, Olisaemeka, OL, Elon

NFL Draft analysis for Udoh, Olisaemeka, OL, Elon

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall, super long, and athletic, Udoh needs more pop on contact. If he's able to add weight at the NFL level without sacrificing his athleticism, he can be an awesome value find later in the draft. -- CT

