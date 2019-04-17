Van Ginkel, Andrew, LB, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Van Ginkel, Andrew, LB, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Outside linebacker with experience sinking into zone coverage. Adores his inside move, and it's decently effective. Springy, somewhat explosive movements. Seriously lacking power in his hands. Toolsy, late-round pick who has a good chance of making a team as a rookie. -- CT

Our Latest Stories