Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Savvy releases to beat press
  • Awesome footwork and hand use
  • Sharp route-runner
  • Will get open in the NFL despite lacking some twitch
  • Really battled against LSU and made a few plays against elite CB competition

Weaknesses:

  • Only occasional flash of elusiveness after the catch
  • Not as natural of a hands-catcher as you would expect given his dad played in the NFL and is a NFL WR coach
  • Speed and size leave a little to be desired
