Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.70 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Shaun Draughn

Strengths:

Shrinks his hit zone as he approaches the line of scrimmage. Big back with consistent production as a pass catcher. Possesses average acceleration.

Weaknesses:

Change of direction is slow developing. One cut running back. Not overly effective in pass protection but can get the job done. Consistent production over five year period but never earned feature role.

Accolades: