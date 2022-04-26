Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.70 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Shaun Draughn
Strengths:
Shrinks his hit zone as he approaches the line of scrimmage. Big back with consistent production as a pass catcher. Possesses average acceleration.
Weaknesses:
Change of direction is slow developing. One cut running back. Not overly effective in pass protection but can get the job done. Consistent production over five year period but never earned feature role.
Accolades:
- 47 games played (15 starts)
- 21st in program history with 2,005 rush yards