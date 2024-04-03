For a team that's been without a regular starting quarterback since last October, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the most intriguing clubs of the 2024 NFL offseason. Fresh off a breakup with longtime captain Kirk Cousins, the NFC North contenders approach April's draft in search of a new face of the franchise. And not only that, but they've got the ammo to shake up the first round of the event, owning a pair of Day 1 picks thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans.
What will Minnesota do next? Quarterback is the obvious first step. While Sam Darnold is in tow on a one-year deal, giving coach Kevin O'Connell an experienced option under center, he registers more as a fallback plan, at least for the long term. The question is, can the Vikings afford to sit tight at No. 11 overall, their first pick in the draft, and get a worthwhile successor? Odds are they'll need to move up if they want any shot at a consensus top prospect, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah surely knows it, hence the acquisition of a second first-rounder -- prime trade-chip material.
The Vikings also have other pressing needs, despite an active free agency period that saw them dole out lucrative money to reinforcements for Brian Flores' defense. The trenches and the cornerback room are glaringly thin, and even with young stars like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison headlining the wide receiver corps, K.J. Osborn's exit leaves a void at the No. 3 spot.
Below, find a complete look at the Vikings' 2024 draft picks, plus a full seven-round mock draft:
Top team needs: QB, WR, OG, DL, CB, EDGE
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 11
- Round 1: Pick 23 (from Browns via Texans)
- Round 4: Pick 108
- Round 4: Pick 129 (from Lions)
- Round 5: Pick 157 (from Browns)
- Round 5: Pick 167 (from Chiefs)
- Round 6: Pick 177 (from Panthers via Jaguars)
- Round 7: Pick 230 (from Falcons via Cardinals)
- Round 7: Pick 232 (from Broncos via 49ers)
Vikings seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Is there a scenario where the Vikings stand pat and still land a quarterback of the future? Sure. And what better way to support a young gunslinger -- say, for example, Michael Penix Jr. -- than by preserving the other first-rounder to restock his lineup? But this is a unique time in Minnesota, where team brass finally has a chance to put the solid-but-stagnant Kirk Cousins era in the rear view and go all in for a high-upside talent. So we're using R.J. White's trade-value model to project a blockbuster: the Vikings acquiring the Arizona Cardinals' No. 4 pick, along with two third-rounders (Nos. 66, 90) in exchange for No. 11, No. 23 and a 2025 first-rounder. As for the actual pick? LSU's Jayden Daniels would be a dream, but presuming he's gone, Maye boasts all the physical tools of a top-five investment. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy may be more NFL-ready with trusted pro-style experience, but you don't take this kind of swing for a high floor as much as a home run ceiling.
Round 3, Pick 66
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Vikings replenished their pass rush by adding Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency, but they're sorely lacking punch up front. Orhorhoro has the build and first step to be an effective gap-plugger -- and potential difference-maker -- at any spot along Brian Flores' 3-4 line.
Round 3, Pick 90
Florida State • Sr • 6'0" / 186 lbs
The Vikings' secondary has some savvy vets in Byron Murphy and Harrison Smith, but besides young slot corner Mekhi Blackmon, they're missing true long-term cover prospects. Green originated at safety but showed real toughness as a press corner against elite competition at Florida State, making him a prime pupil for Brian Flores.
Round 4, Pick 108
Dominick Puni IOL
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Vikings are fairly set at tackle, but the interior is another story, with starting guard Dalton Risner still unsigned. Puni is reportedly better suited for pass protection than physical run blocking, but that should work just fine in coach Kevin O'Connell's pass-oriented system.
From Detroit Lions
Round 4, Pick 129
Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs
Consider this a classic mid-draft high-upside gamble. Greenard is in town on a big-money deal to be the face of their pass rush, but the Vikings could still use another developmental option with D.J. Wonnum out the door. And while Booker is smaller (6-4, 240) with little actual experience, his wingspan and raw speed could be invaluable down the road.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 5, Pick 157
Ainias Smith WR
Texas A&M • Sr • 5'10" / 200 lbs
K.J. Osborn may not have drawn big headlines, but he served a multipurpose role as the No. 3 to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Smith could serve a similar -- perhaps even expanded -- gadget role with solid change-of-direction and yards-after-catch ability.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 5, Pick 167
Beaux Limmer OL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Garrett Bradbury is fine as the anchor of the Vikings' front, but his contract makes him expendable ahead of his age-30 season in 2025, and Limmer has the size and experience to compete at guard, too. His apparent run-blocking prowess could help him start sooner rather than later.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 6, Pick 177
Troy • Jr • 6'2" / 249 lbs
Solomon is undersized relative to other top edge prospects, just like Austin Booker, but his college sack production and power rushing skills are intriguing. You can never have too many quality depth pieces in the front-seven rotation.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 7, Pick 230
JD Bertrand LB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'1" / 233 lbs
Blake Cashman's signing takes care of a big piece of the Vikings' off-ball linebacker spot, but his injury history means they'll also need added insurance. Bertrand was a two-time captain and three-year starter at Notre Dame, and he's drawn high marks for his instincts.
From Denver Broncos
Round 7, Pick 232
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Late in the draft, traits can sometimes be even more appealing than production. On that note, Hampton's spicy blend of size, speed and deep-field range could give Brian Flores a splashy project to develop behind Harrison Smith, who's already 35.