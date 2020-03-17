Vikings trade Stefon Diggs: 2020 NFL Draft prospects who make sense with first-round pick acquired from Bills

The Minnesota Vikings traded star receiver Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 22 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, fifth and sixth-round picks this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

A vital aspect of this trade is that it places Minnesota's initial Round 1 pick just ahead of the New England Patriots at No. 23 overall and New Orleans Saints at No. 24 overall, two clubs likely to be strongly considering wide receiver in the first round. If the Vikings want to immediately replace Diggs, they should do it with the first of their two Round 1 selections in this draft.

With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes gone, Minnesota does need to address the cornerback spot and should do so relatively early in this draft. Without much of a gap between their two first-round picks, many of the same defensive backs that would fit value-wise at No. 22 overall would be sensible at No. 25 overall too.

Make sure to check our routinely updated CBS Sports prospect rankings throughout the pre-draft process. Here are some of the players that the team could select at No. 22 overall.

Wide receiver

Jalen Reagor, TCU

If the Vikings want a receiver with Diggs-like style, Reagor is the guy for them in Round 1. At just under 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, he has a running-back like frame with super-slippery movements in space and major juice down the field. Although he disappointed with a slow 7.31 three-cone drill (that does not show up on film whatsoever), Reagor ran 4.47 in the 40 and had a phenomenal 42-inch vertical along with a 138-inch broad jump.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson was an integral part in the staggeringly efficient LSU passing game in 2019, although he was overshadowed by Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase. The big slot option has nice wiggle to beat press, flashed outstanding ball-tracking skills as a junior then blew the doors off the combine with a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash that no one saw coming. A fair amount of his production was schemed open, but Jefferson's size/speed combination and ball skills make him likely to land in Round 1.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Diggs is one of the game's premier contested-catch receivers despite his smaller size. If the Vikings feel the need to replace that element of their pass game, Mims could be a surprise Round 1 target. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds without many athletic limitations whatsoever, the Baylor star was a rebounder on the outside during his career in Waco, routinely hauling in difficult grabs near the sideline with defenders around him. With 4.38 speed, Mims is a serious downfield threat too.

Cornerback

Kristian Fulton, LSU

Fulton was rarely targeted in 2018 when he played opposite eventual second-round pick Greedy Williams, and he was extremely sticky. In 2019, Fulton saw the football more often and made more plays on it, which is what you want from a cornerback who gets more action. His pass breakup figure went from six to 14. He has adequate size and demonstrated first-round athleticism at the combine with 4.46 speed and a 6.94 three cone. There really isn't a clear-cut flaw to Fulton's game.

C.J. Henderson, Florida

While it's somewhat unlikely Henderson is available even at No. 22, he's a quiet but deadly man-to-man cornerback who had some inconsistent stretches in 2019 but absolutely has a top-20 cornerback profile in terms of his size and athletic prowess. At 6-foot-1 with 4.39 speed and loose hips, Henderson is the second-best pure press man corner in this class and would step in as the top cornerback on the Vikings roster.

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

If Minnesota wants to gamble, Igbinoghene could be the pick at No. 25 overall. A wideout recruit, he's only played cornerback for two seasons but thrived as a physical, ultra-athletic mirroring-master in the SEC, especially in 2019. There's some rawness to his game and he can be overly grabby, but if he continues to improve, Igbinoghene has the naturally fluidity, speed, and awareness to be an All-Pro.

Defensive tackle

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

With Linval Joseph no longer a member of the Vikings, the team very well could be interested in going defensive line in Round 1, particularly given Mike Zimmer's defensive background. Kinlaw is a lengthy, high-energy disruptor who knows how to use his hands to beat blockers en route to the quarterback and could be plugged into any defensive line position. Moving to No. 22 overall gives Minnesota a better chance to land the former South Carolina star.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, Houston

One of the "big five" at the offensive tackle spot in this class -- Jones, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Jedrick Wills -- is bound to fall into the early portions of the 20s. Given that he's coming from the AAC and didn't enter the pre-draft process with loads of hype, Jones is most likely to be the one who sinks into the second-half of the first round. He cleaned up his footwork in 2019 and absolutely dominated with quality knee bend and strength in pass pro along with decently quick and controlled movements in the run game. He has franchise left tackle upside and Minnesota could be interested in addressing that vital position given Riley Reiff's age.