Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.60 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jalyn Holmes
Summary:
Viliami Fehoko is a hand in the dirt edge rusher who can seal the edge, but would be a liability in coverage. He has a diverse set of pass-rush moves but is still developing a feel for when to use them. Fehoko is capable of turning speed to power, but a bit of hip stiffness leads to ineffective counters at times.
Strengths:
- Diverse set of pass-rush moves
- Does a good job of setting the edge
- Capable of turning speed to power
- High motor
Weaknesses:
- A bit of stiffness in the hips
- Developing feel for the game, like when to use counters
- Liability in coverage