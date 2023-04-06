Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.60 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jalyn Holmes

Summary:

Viliami Fehoko is a hand in the dirt edge rusher who can seal the edge, but would be a liability in coverage. He has a diverse set of pass-rush moves but is still developing a feel for when to use them. Fehoko is capable of turning speed to power, but a bit of hip stiffness leads to ineffective counters at times.

Strengths:

Diverse set of pass-rush moves

Does a good job of setting the edge

Capable of turning speed to power

High motor

Weaknesses: