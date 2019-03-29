Walker, D'Andre, EDGE, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Walker, D'Andre, EDGE, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Shows great hand usage, which is critical because he's undersized. He can beat offensive tackles with his strength -- he gave Alabama's Jonah Williams one of his toughest tests of the season -- and can dominate tight ends assigned to block him. Walker shows a great motor and has the athleticism to drop into coverage. Can he add weight and still be effective? That's the question some NFL teams have. -- RW

