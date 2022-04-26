Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.19 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Rondale Moore

Strengths:

Lightning bug wideout with impressive downfield speed in space. Makes open-field cuts without losing speed, and his vision is good. Can make leaping grabs and showed great toughness taking hits and staying in the game. Good balance down the sideline. Explosive and sudden. Separation is good not great. A touch quicker than he is fast but certainly not slow down the field. Will add speed/athleticism to whatever WR room he enters in the NFL.

Weaknesses:

Gets bodied by physical cornerbacks who can easily displace him on his intended course because of his smaller frame and very limited length. Tiny target who will have some drops. Not as dynamic on a regular YAC basis because there's not much contact balance to his game. Was schemed open a lot.

Accolades: