Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.89 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Derrick Sherrod

Summary:

Wanya Morris, a Tennessee transfer, has position flexibility -- he can play on either the left or right side. He had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and his stock is on the rise ahead of the draft.

Strengths:

Has position flexibility, playing both RT and LT in college

Moves extremely well in space, almost like a TE

Light on his feet, finds target effortlessly at second level and locks on

Great hand usage to counter the pass-rush counters from DE types; feet and arms work together, stays in balance

So smooth moving laterally, one of the best movers in space in this class

Weaknesses:

Won't blow DE types off ball; certainly stout at the point of attack but not a bulldozer

* Can lose leverage if he gets too high, allows compact DE with low center of gravity to get into his frame

* Doesn't pack a punch with hands; more of a grabber, so he won't "shock" DE type off the snap