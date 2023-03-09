Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.89 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Derrick Sherrod
Summary:
Wanya Morris, a Tennessee transfer, has position flexibility -- he can play on either the left or right side. He had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and his stock is on the rise ahead of the draft.
Strengths:
- Has position flexibility, playing both RT and LT in college
- Moves extremely well in space, almost like a TE
- Light on his feet, finds target effortlessly at second level and locks on
- Great hand usage to counter the pass-rush counters from DE types; feet and arms work together, stays in balance
- So smooth moving laterally, one of the best movers in space in this class
Weaknesses:
- Won't blow DE types off ball; certainly stout at the point of attack but not a bulldozer
* Can lose leverage if he gets too high, allows compact DE with low center of gravity to get into his frame
* Doesn't pack a punch with hands; more of a grabber, so he won't "shock" DE type off the snap