Warring, Kahale, TE, San Diego St.
NFL Draft analysis for Warring, Kahale, TE, San Diego St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Warring, the top sleeper tight end in this class, is slightly above average in terms of build, is surprisingly spry breaking off his route stem, and uses his large frame to wall off defenders down the field with the ball in the air. A lot of those elements are Kyle Rudolph-like. Warring too has loads of experience in-line as a blocker and holds in own in that area. While not a true road-grader on the outside, he'll win some battles in the trenches early in his pro career. -- CT
