Washington Redskins mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

Washington is in desperate need of a long-term answer at quarterback after Alex Smith's career-threatening injury last year, but with a pick in the teens, they can't feel assured that their top target will be available. I think that makes them prime candidates for a move up on draft day.

Below, you can check out which picks the Redskins currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 15

2 46

3 76

3 96 Compensatory 5 153

5 173 Compensatory 6 206 Compensatory 7 227

7 253 Compensatory

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 31.2 27.2 28.0 17.2 26.0 11.4 28.5 22.5





Needs: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, EDGE, LB, DB

Pressing: QB, RB, WR/TE, EDGE, LB

Washington is another one of those teams that seemingly needs everything. The unfortunate injury to Alex Smith last year derailed any hope of this team being mildly competitive in the near future, and they're counting on Case Keenum under center this coming season. So, that position needs to be addressed. Adrian Peterson is the running back next year, but beyond that? Who knows. A pass-catching group led by Josh Doctson scares no one. The edge group needs a talent infusion. They lost second-level defensive talent in free agency after spending all the money in the world on Landon Collins. This is a bad team with a lot of needs, but who knows what Daniel Snyder will decide to do?

War room big board

Washington has a ton of needs, but none are as glaring as their future at quarterback. Could they be in play to make a big move up the board for a signal-caller? Here's how I'd project the Redskins' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State (trade up)

QB Drew Lock, Missouri (trade up) QB Daniel Jones, Duke OL Jonah Williams, Alabama OLB Brian Burns, Florida State WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma OLB Clelin Ferrell, Clemson WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

The Redskins have never been scared to make a splash at the top of the draft, and here they trade No. 15, 96 and their 2020 first-round pick to go up to No. 3 for Haskins, who has a big arm and can succeed in the middle of the field but may not have the accuracy to ever be a good home-run hitter. The team would do well to let Case Keenum play early on and let Haskins do some developing after only starting one year at Ohio State.

The team can use its second-round pick on one of the many talented receivers in this class, and here it happens to be one of Haskins' college teammates in Campbell, who is a plus athlete who does much of his work near the line of scrimmage but it always a threat to house it. Miller is another Alabama defender who will be able to boost the team's pass rush after losing Preston Smith.

Pierschbacher is a candidate to start at center, and he can also provide better depth at guard if he remains a backup. Finley is a solid value in the fifth as someone who will look to stick as Haskins' backup. Wesco is an H-back who's a great blocker with untapped potential as a receiver. Roemer was kicked off the football team last year but is a worthwhile late gamble if an NFL team is comfortable with his character. Johnson provides more depth at receiver, a position worth using multiple picks on in this draft.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17! TE Noah Fant, Iowa Round 2

C Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Round 3

OLB Christian Miller, Alabama

WR Gary Jennings, West Virginia

Round 4



Round 5

LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State Round 6

S Evan Worthington, Colorado

Round 7

G Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi State

WR Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State



