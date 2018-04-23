Washington Redskins Mock Draft: Vita Vea anchors defense, predictions for every pick

The Redskins are in prime position at No. 13 to select a defensive player many think might go in the top 10, especially if they eschew biggest need for best talent. Guys like Tremaine Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatick, Derwin James or Roquan Smith could be great options if one of them slips.

But if none of those prospects make it past No. 12, the Redskins may have the opportunity to land both a great fit and a top-tier option in Vita Vea. Ziggy Hood was Pro Football Focus' 79th best defensive tackle in 2017 ... out of 79. Vea is a massive force in the run game, and it's possible he can give you a little bit of pass rush on third downs as well.

After scooping up the big man, the Redskins land a supremely talented running back and offensive line help in my mock.

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Washington Redskins

Washington starts by landing a premier run-stuffer in Vea, and he's shown enough as a pass-rusher that he has the potential to be a three-down player if coached up. No. 13 might be a little high for that type of player, but he has the chance to be special and should be a good fit in Washington.

Jones comes in to form a nice tandem with Chris Thompson, as neither are good bets to handle a massive amount of touches but both should wow with lesser workloads. Cole and Harrison bring much-needed depth to the offensive line, with Cole having a great chance to start early and Harrison serving as important depth behind two recovering tackles. The Rams end up trading a seven-rounder to move up for Harrison on Day 3.

Kelly could try and land a key role as a corner or end up being a long-term starter at safety. Blanding brings depth at safety as well. Wilson brings depth at receiver and could grow into an eventual role in three wide sets if coached up.