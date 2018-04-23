Washington Redskins Mock Draft: Vita Vea anchors defense, predictions for every pick
The Redskins also add a talented running back and offensive line help after taking the big man
The Redskins are in prime position at No. 13 to select a defensive player many think might go in the top 10, especially if they eschew biggest need for best talent. Guys like Tremaine Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatick, Derwin James or Roquan Smith could be great options if one of them slips.
But if none of those prospects make it past No. 12, the Redskins may have the opportunity to land both a great fit and a top-tier option in Vita Vea. Ziggy Hood was Pro Football Focus' 79th best defensive tackle in 2017 ... out of 79. Vea is a massive force in the run game, and it's possible he can give you a little bit of pass rush on third downs as well.
After scooping up the big man, the Redskins land a supremely talented running back and offensive line help in my mock.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
Washington Redskins
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|13
|Vita Vea, NT, Washington
|
|2
|44
|Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
|
|4
|109
|Mason Cole, G/C, Michigan
|from DEN/SF
|4
|136
|Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
|from LAR/NE
|5
|142
|Traded to L.A. Rams
|from DEN
|5
|163
|Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
|from DEN/ATL
|6
|205
|Quin Blanding, SS, Virginia
|from CLE/NE
|7
|231
|Traded to L.A. Rams
|
|7
|241
|Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
|from LAR
Washington starts by landing a premier run-stuffer in Vea, and he's shown enough as a pass-rusher that he has the potential to be a three-down player if coached up. No. 13 might be a little high for that type of player, but he has the chance to be special and should be a good fit in Washington.
Jones comes in to form a nice tandem with Chris Thompson, as neither are good bets to handle a massive amount of touches but both should wow with lesser workloads. Cole and Harrison bring much-needed depth to the offensive line, with Cole having a great chance to start early and Harrison serving as important depth behind two recovering tackles. The Rams end up trading a seven-rounder to move up for Harrison on Day 3.
Kelly could try and land a key role as a corner or end up being a long-term starter at safety. Blanding brings depth at safety as well. Wilson brings depth at receiver and could grow into an eventual role in three wide sets if coached up.
-
Draft: 27 locks for the first round
The first round of the draft will be heavy on quarterbacks and offensive linemen
-
Titans Seven-Round Mock: LBs early
The Titans pick up a pair of linebackers in the first two rounds of this seven-round mock...
-
Buccaneers Seven-Round Mock: James first
The Bucs pick up a stud safety and quality lineman before landing a running back on Day 3
-
Seahawks Seven-Round Mock: Trading down
The Seahawks haven't picked in their original spot in the first round since 2011
-
49ers Seven-Round Mock: Defense heavy
The 49ers could be in a prime position to trade down and pick up more draft capital
-
Steelers Seven-Round Mock: Trading up
The Steelers should think about making a move up if a key linebacker gets in range of their...