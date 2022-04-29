The New York Giants selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After being selected, Thibodeaux talked to the media about his plans when he gets to New York and told stories about meeting some Giants players for the first time.

Thibodeaux already has ties to New York, and says retired Giants star Michael Strahan is a mentor of his.

He also has already met Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, but the meeting was slightly unexpected.

"So listen this is actually funny, so when I went there ... I'm getting ready to do … an examination," Thibodeaux says. "And a kid walks up -- not a kid -- this man walks up and he's like, 'Hey, I'm Saquon what's good with you.'"

Thibodeaux said at the time he was on his phone -- mimicking what he did when the Giants star running back introduced himself -- and that the No. 5 pick looked around in confusion and shock and says, "I'm like this is Saquon Barkley, you know what I mean."

The surprising interactions with Giants starters did not end there.

"Then look, make it even more funny, I'm talking to Saquon, guy walks up to me, just average, he looks so average, he's like 'Oh hey man, how's it going I'm Daniel,'" and once again replaying what happened at the time, Thibodeaux takes off his glasses in shock and says, "Daniel Jones?! Ok nice to meet you."

Thibodeaux called the meeting a "blessing," saying it was "really dope" and he is excited to get started with his future teammates.

Another thing Thibodeaux is excited about after joining the Giants is the New York food he plans to have.

"I've been so used to eating L.A. food that I just eat the same thing now. So now it's really time to go hit a deli or something," he said. "What is it delis? What do they have sandwiches? Probably some New York sandwich, probably some pizza. ... That New York pizza."

On a more serious note, Thibodeaux discussed his plans to make a difference off the field, saying he wants to be a "trailblazer" and help as many people as he can.

"I know there's a lot of lack of opportunity, there's a lot of lack of resources where I come from and I know there's probably the same thing in New York. I want to bridge that gap," he said.