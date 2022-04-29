The New England Patriots do not just have talented players, it turns out they have talented chefs as well. Quarterback Mac Jones and other members of the team got together for an NFL Draft party and not only did they have a hibachi chef on location, but they got involved in the cooking.

Last year at this time, Jones was in the 2021 NFL Draft green room in Cleveland, waiting for his name to be called, and this year he is posting Instagram stories of his teammates attempting to cook.

Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. were all seen on each other's Instagram stories.

They appeared to be very into the cooking process. Take a look at some of the footage from the party:

Bourne reposted the video of him successfully sending the food from the grill to his hat, writing, "I'm like that! Shoulda worked at Benihana."

Barmore, on the other hand, did not do as well. He tossed the egg up and missed his hat, laughing it off.

The players definitely looked the part.

While these players were taking their talents to the grill, the Patriots were drafting guard Cole Strange out of UT-Chattanooga with the 29th overall pick.

When he was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Strange said Jones reached out to him to get dinner. The only question: Is at a Hibachi restaurant? And will other Patriots players be cooking the meal? Clearly some of them are capable.