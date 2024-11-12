The NFL had been geared towards the offense in recent years, but the pendulum may be swinging. The league is being infiltrated by a concentration of talented defensive players, especially at the cornerback position. On a weekly basis, the weekly rookie rankings have been dominated by secondary players and this week is no different.

Here are the top 10 rookies from Week 10 of the NFL season, with a hat tip to a handful of others:

1. CB Cooper DeJean, Eagles

DeJean is in total control when in coverage. At times, it looks as though he is running the route for the receiver. He was targeted five times, but allowed only 11 yards, according to TruMedia. The play of DeJean and his rookie teammate, Quinyon Mitchell, is a big reason why the Eagles are finally playing to their potential on defense.

2. CB Dru Phillips, Giants

The pace at which Phillips plays is not that of a rookie. The game already looks so slow to him. He has prepared and trusts that preparation. Phillips plays downhill quickly and is impactful in run defense. His effort has not been impacted by the lack of inspiration on the other side of the ball.

3. CB Renardo Green, 49ers

Green broke up a pass in the end zone early in the game and did a good job keeping the play in front of him. He was targeted five times but gave up 27 yards in coverage, according to TruMedia. Green has been a top performer on a weekly basis. San Francisco is counting upon a few rookies in that secondary, including safety Malik Mustapha, who was all over the field in Week 10 as well.

4. EDGE Jared Verse, Rams

Verse created chaos on a regular basis Monday night against the Dolphins. He is a controlled wrecking ball that uses his power to get in the backfield and quickness to get in the backfield, but then he has the balance to finish the play. He had a strip sack on Tua Tagovailoa and, at one point, it felt like they were running screens behind him to slow him down. Tagovailoa was able to evade one of his rush attempts.

5. WR Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

Ricky Pearsall SF • WR • #14 TAR 15 REC 11 REC YDs 132 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Pearsall's route-running was precise against the Buccaneers. He was sinking his hips into his breaks and creating separation for quarterback Brock Purdy. Given he was shot a matter of months ago, Pearsall's performance on Sunday is even more impressive. He finished the week with four receptions for 73 yards and his first career touchdown.

6. CB Cam Hart, Chargers

Hart missed a tackle attempt on Calvin Ridley early in the game that led to a chunk yardage gain, but he was locked in from that point forward. The Notre Dame product did not give up another completion until the end of the game where the Chargers defense was giving Tennessee anything they wanted as long as it was in front of them.

The cornerback class has been really impressive. Terrion Arnold of the Lions and Beanie Bishop Jr. of the Steelers were a few others that stepped up this week.

7. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI • WR • #18 TAR 60 REC 33 REC YDs 499 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Harrison did a great job settling into the soft spots of New York's zone coverage but he also tracked a 9-yard pass over his back shoulder from Kyler Murray for a touchdown. The Ohio State product finished the day with five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell and Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey did a good job creating separation this week as well.

8. S Calen Bullock, Texans

A significant amount of faith has been placed in Bullock by head coach DeMeco Ryans because he often the last line of defense. He made a nice play high-pointing the ball and turning it over in a tightly-contested game against the Lions Sunday. TruMedia credits him with one completion allowed for four yards on a pass to Jahmyr Gibbs that Bullock was able to quickly clean up.

Patriots safety Dell Pettus is another that has risen to the occasion since being forced into the rotation by injuries.

9. C Zach Frazier, Steelers

Frazier does a great job of playing with balance and power at the point of attack. He has the foot speed to work to the second level if asked to do so. Frazier knows his assignment and executes it well.

10. QB Bo Nix, Broncos

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 63.6 YDs 1968 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

It was not a banner day for any of the quarterbacks, in particular. Washington's Jayden Daniels played well, but it did not live up to his usual standard. Nix was incredibly efficient, but not dynamic. He did not deliver the big rushing gains that he has in the past, but he did not make mistakes in Denver's bid to upset the undefeated Chiefs. The collection of skill talent in the Rocky Mountains does not stack up favorably to other situations around the league, but Nix continues to perform his duties in Sean Payton's offense.

He completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns.