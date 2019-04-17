Wesco, Trevon, TE, West Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Wesco, Trevon, TE, West Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Wesco's a slow-mover but a wide body at just under 6-4 and 270 pounds, so he holds up as a blocker. He showcased flashes of excellent balance after the catch in 2018 at West Virginia. -- CT

