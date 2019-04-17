West, Darius, S, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for West, Darius, S, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Dynamic, light-footed safety with freakish movement skills. Outstanding click-and-close ability and loose hips and ankles to change directions with ease. Versatile defensive back who packs a punch in the box, is impactful as a robber, and has decent range from center field. Speed is a big plus too. Sleeper safety prospect. -- CT

