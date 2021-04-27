When we do mock drafts, the idea is to try and put players into spots where we think they will go.
But I also like to do a mock of what teams should do. I put myself into the general manager roles of all the teams to try and play out the first round, with fits, team needs, and value all coming into play.
Last year in my who-they-should take mock, I had Justin Herbert going to the Miami Dolphins in the fifth spot because I thought he was a better player than Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins wished they had made that decision as of right now. Maybe they won't say it, but it's true after 2020.
The same thought process is in play with this who-they-should draft mock as I have Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going to the New York Jets in the second spot. I just think he is a tad better prospect than Zach Wilson from BYU, who goes third to the 49ers in this exercise.
I also have Mac Jones and Trey Lance falling down here, even though it appears one of them will actually go to the 49ers in the third spot in the real draft.
But this is a who-they-should-take mock -- my idea of the best picks for all 32 spots.
It's not every day I get to play GM for all the teams. OK, I lied. I do that every single day of the year.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
This is the easiest pick of all, even if some out there wants to try and pick the kid apart. He will make this franchise relevant for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
I think he has more upside than Zach Wilson or Mac Jones. Wilson is slight of frame, which is a concern. Fields would be my pick if I were the GM.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
He would fit perfectly into the Kyle Shanahan offense with his ability to move and make plays on the run. This won't happen -- but if it did, it would be a good thing for the 49ers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Adding a playmaker to the offense in Pitts would really make that side of the ball dynamic. With Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts, Matt Ryan would be tough to stop.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Most would take Penei Sewell in this spot, but I think Darrisaw will be the best tackle in this class. It's a lot like last year when Tristan Wirfs was the best of the tackle group, but went last among the four taken in the first 13 picks. Darrisaw needs to get stronger in the run game, but this would allow them to move Jonah Williams to right tackle.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They could go receiver here, but it's a deep class. The tackle group isn't nearly as good. When in doubt, take big people. This could mean Robert Hunt plays guard, which he can do.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
He's the best of this class, and they have a major need. It would make a ton of sense to grab him here to help Jared Goff. Their receiver room needs a top dog.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They have a major need at left tackle and Slater is a guy who can step in and play right away. He does have short arms, but he's more than capable at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
In this scenario, I have them sticking with Drew Lock for another year. He did throw seven touchdown passes against two picks in his final four games, which makes me intrigued. I like Davis more than Micah Parsons, which is why he would be my pick. Adding a big-time playmaking linebacker to their defense could really make it special.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Get the best cover corner in the draft and don't look back. Surtain will fill the corner spot for a long time. He is a smooth player who knows what it takes to play the position after years of watching his father.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
This would go against the grain when it comes to what Dave Gettleman would do, but they need to get a playmaker outside. With the top three tackles off the board, they decide to go with Smith.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Their corner situation is a mess, so they have to get a top corner to go with Darius Slay. They could put Horn with Slay and keep Avonte Maddox inside as the nickel.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The medical tests are a concern, but they need to get another corner. Plus, he's got top-10 talent if the medicals check out. With the top three tackles gone, they opt to take a corner to play with Michael Davis and Chris Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Kirk Cousins has a bloated cap number next year, so why not prepare for life after him? Lance could use a year of seasoning, so it makes sense. This would be a pick for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
If he fell to them, which I really don't think will happen, they should be thrilled to get him here. This is where many expected him to go a month ago anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
They would love to add some more speed to their offense, and Waddle would give them a Tyreek Hill-type of weapon. If he fell here, that Arizona offense will be tough to stop.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
They tried to fix the linebacker situation last year in free agency, but it didn't work. Parsons has the speed teams love and they could take him here in this spot at great value.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Their pass rush needs help, so why not take a local kid to help fix it. He has all the tools, but there were concussion issues in his past. In this scenario, the Dolphins would be taking two big people with their first two picks. Hey, the receiver class is deep.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They need an upgrade at left tackle and Vera-Tucker did a nice job there last season for the Trojans. He can also play guard, which gives Washington some versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
They need to get help up front at right tackle and Jenkins could step in and be an immediate starter. He plays with a nasty streak. I would also consider Stanford quarterback Davis Mills here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
He didn't put up great pass-rush numbers in college, but he has the tools to do so with some seasoning. He is a rugged player who plays hard all the time.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
This is a team in desperate need of improving the pass rush. Even after signing Bud Dupree, they need more help. Ojulari might end up as the best edge rusher in this class.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Their linebacker group could use an upgrade, and Collins can also rush off the edge, which is a spot some scouts think he'd be best at playing. The Jets could also consider corner here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Their line is a mess. They have to get a left tackle and Cosmi has the tools to be a good, solid starter. They also have right tackle Zach Banner coming off a torn ACL. So offensive line is what it should be, even if running back might be tempting.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
They could opt for speed in this spot at receiver, but this is a deep draft in that area. So why not take the best defensive down player in the class? He just needs to be more consistent.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
They signed Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deals, but they aren't in the long-term plans. Rousseau could be a rotational guy in 2021 who would give them a nice player for the future at a key spot to go with Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Their safeties are solid, but they need a ball hawk back there. Eric DeCosta loves to draft good players, regardless of position, and Moehrig is the best safety in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
They need a corner who can step in and help right away. Newsome is a player NFL scouts really have talked up to me. In a division with Tom Brady, you have to be good on the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
By drafting a player to replace Corey Linsley, they can maintain a good offensive line. Humphrey would be a perfect fit in their scheme with his ability to move.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
They have to get a corner to go with Tre'Davious White and I am a big fan of Samuel's game. He plays the game a lot like his father, Asante Samuel Sr., did when he was in the league.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
They could be tempted to go edge here, but I didn't like the guys left on the board. So I went with a speed receiver to help the passing game and Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Davis Mills QB
Stanford • Jr • 6'4" / 214 lbs
They have to get their quarterback of the future at some point. With most of the Super Bowl-winning team back, why not grab a quarterback I really like as a prospect to play when Tom Brady does finally walk away?