When is NFL Draft 2020: Day 3 start time, full TV schedule, streaming, how to watch, and more
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
The 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up the Day 1 excitement with a few major surprises (can you believe the Green Bay Packers traded up to get a quarterback?!) and Day 2 also had its share of shocking action. Now we turn our attention to Day 3, when 31 teams will be tasked with unearthing contributors for their rosters.
Why 31 teams? Because the Saints traded all their Day 3 picks to the Vikings in order to sneak into the end of Day 2 to land a tight end in Dayton's Adam Trautman, leaving them with just three prospects in their possession and no picks left to go get more, barring another trade.
So when will the rest of the 2020 NFL Draft take place? How long does it last? Where can you watch it? We review everything you need to know about the highly anticipated event right here:
When is the 2020 NFL Draft?
This year's draft started on Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25.
The entire remaining weekend schedule is as follows (Eastern time):
Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?
For the first time ever, this year's draft will be held exclusively online. Due to local and national restrictions stemming from the pandemic, the planned physical Las Vegas location was scrapped in favor of a remote, virtual selection process that will see all 32 NFL teams operating from their homes. Commissioner Goodell is set to announce picks from his home in New York.
After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has been physically held in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art), Arlington (AT&T Stadium) and Nashville (Lower Broadway) since 2015.
How do I watch the draft?
Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:
Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
You can also catch live coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com.
Radio coverage: SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio
Where can I find more info on the draft?
CBSSports.com has all the latest on draft news and rumors leading up to, during and after the actual event. Keep it locked here and on our Draft page for 24/7 coverage.
