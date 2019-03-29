Wilkins, Christian, DL, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Wilkins, Christian, DL, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Thick, muscular, well-rounded defensive tackle who can carry out multiple responsibilities up front, whether it be one-gapping or eating blockers. Good, not great athleticism but is a polished hand work defender who can overpower guards and centers. Should be a solid asset for the team that drafts him for his entire career. -- CT

