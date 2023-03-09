Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star prospect out of Dutchtown High School in Georgia, Anderson immediately became a force along Alabama's defensive line. His best season came in 2021 -- when he led the nation with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks en route to finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting -- but he was dominant throughout his time in Tuscaloosa. He finished his career second in program history in both tackles for loss (62.0) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anderson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 21
- Year: Junior
- Hometown: Hampton, Georgia
- Interesting fact: Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2021
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 EDGE | Overall: No. 1 | Rating: 94.40 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Bears (No. 1)
- Chris Trapasso: Bears (No. 4)
- Josh Edwards: Bears (No. 4)
- Kyle Stackpole: Bears (No. 4)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 3.1 (EDGE1)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-3 1/2 | Weight: 253 lbs | Arms: 33 7/8" | Hands: 9 7/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
- Broad jump: N/A
- Vertical jump: N/A
Scouting report
A five-star from outside Atlanta, Will Anderson Jr. has been as good as -- and maybe better than -- advertised since arriving in Tuscaloosa. In the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he had 98 hurries and 29 sacks, and those numbers underscore how dominant he was, at times. He's the best Alabama defender in the Nick Saban era and possibly the best Alabama defender in school history not named Derrick Thomas.
Strengths
- First-step quickness and bend around the edge flashes play after play
- Surprising power and the ability to win consistently with hands on his way to the QB
- Comparable to Von Miller in size and twitch; both are around 6-3, 245, which is undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but they play much bigger than that
- Great teammate, even better person
Weaknesses
- Made some business decisions in 2022, though it's hard to blame him -- he still played through Alabama's bowl game
- Can sometimes whiff on arm tackles in space- Sometimes there doesn't have to be something wrong with a player -- with Anderson it feels like you're searching for issues that don't really exist
- Made some business decisions in 2022, though it's hard to blame him -- he still played through Alabama's bowl game
NFL comparison
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|FF
|INT
|TD
2022
13
51
|17.0
|10.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2021
|15
|102
|34.5
|17.5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|13
|52
|10.5
|7.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- Career: Two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner -- only second player to do so in award's history
- Career: Two-time Unanimous first-team All-American
- Career: Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- Career: Two-time first-team All-SEC
- 2022: Chuck Bednarik Award
- 2022: Lott IMPACT Trophy
- 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award
- 2020: National Freshman of the Year (Football Writers Association of America)
- 2020: Freshman All-America (FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic)
- 2020: SEC All-Freshman Team
- 2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- Career: Second in program history in tackles for loss (62) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories
- 2021: Led FBS with 34.5 tackles for loss (second in school history)
- 2021: Led FBS with 17.5 sacks (third in school history)
- 2021: Five-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week
- 2021: Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP
247Sports profile
High school: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9913)
- National: 17 | WDE: 1 | Georgia: 4 | All-time: 377
High school accolades: "Super 11" team and first-team All-State (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection
Check out Will Anderson Jr.'s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.