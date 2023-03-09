Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.58 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Wyoming Josh Allen

Summary:

Will Levis is a tall quarterback with good mass to take on contact. The Penn State transfer has good mobility and does not shy away from contact. Levis has elite arm strength but often gets stuck on his first read and does not complete full-field progressions. Talent evaluators will have to determine how much of his struggles were related to a weak supporting cast, injury, etc., and what is fixable. He is an intelligent player who will compete through injury.

Strengths:

Great mobility relative to his size

Elite arm strength

Great size for the position

Exposure to a pro-style offense

Tough, will play through injury

Weaknesses: