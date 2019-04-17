Williams, Dexter, RB, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Dexter, RB, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

His size makes him a liability as a blocker. He hits the hole when it's there but not explosive like David Montgomery or Josh Jacobs. Also doesn't break a lot of tackles near the line of scrimmage. Shows patience to wait for holes to develop and while he has a jump-cut, it's not at the level of the best backs in this class. -- RW

