Williams, Joejuan, CB, Vanderbilt

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Joejuan, CB, Vanderbilt

Draft Scouting Report:

Comfortable in both press man and off-coverage, has speed to run with receivers on deep routes and the quickness to blanket underneath coverage. Ran a 4.64 40 at the combine but reportedly improved to the 4.55 range at his pro day. Whatever the number, the reality is that Williams is exactly what NFL teams look for in a big, physical playmaking corner. His game speed exceeds whatever he may run on the track and he's a likely Day 2 selection. -- RW

Our Latest Stories