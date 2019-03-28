Williams, Jonah, OL, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Jonah, OL, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Played right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle, where he was consistently one of the best players on Alabama's offense. Regularly shows good footwork, is rarely out of position, but he'll need to mitigate concerns about his athleticism to play blindside protector in the NFL. His future could be at guard though we like him a lot at tackle. -- RW

