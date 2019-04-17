Williams, Preston, WR, Colorado St.

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Preston, WR, Colorado St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Williams was a major producer at Colorado State in 2018 and is a smooth athlete at around 6-4 and 210 pounds. He has some wiggle in space and showed the ability to effortlessly catch the ball away from his frame. Not sure he has a true trump card though. -- CT

Our Latest Stories