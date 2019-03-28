Williams, Quinnen, DL, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Quinnen, DL, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Williams has one of the quickest first steps in this draft class. He was perpetually in backfield last season, blowing up the run and pass game. He's a pocket-collapser with unmatched athleticism who regularly defeats double-teams and has a legit case to be the first player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. -- RW

