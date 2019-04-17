Williams, Trayveon, RB, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Williams, Trayveon, RB, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Sees hole, hits hole -- a one-cut runner who doesn't dance around in the backfield. Not a goal-line back, and doesn't regularly break first tackle, Williams is undersized as a blocker but proficient at chip-blocking and he understands protections. He can line up outside, shows good hands as a receiver. -- RW

