Willis, Gerald III, DL, Miami (Fla.)

NFL Draft analysis for Willis, Gerald III, DL, Miami (Fla.)

Draft Scouting Report:

Willis is a hand-in-the-dirt, interior defensive lineman. He has a quick first step and can sometimes be too quick and take himself out of plays. But that quickness makes it difficult for offensive linemen to block him. Consistency is Willis' biggest concern on the field and there are off-field issues that could also affect his draft stock. -- RW

