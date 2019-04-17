Wilson, Caleb, TE, UCLA

NFL Draft analysis for Wilson, Caleb, TE, UCLA

Draft Scouting Report:

Fast, seam-stretching tight end who was Josh Rosen's go-to target in 2017. Good hands. His yards after the catch creation comes mostly on his linear speed than elusiveness in space. Not much of a blocker. Essentially a big receiver. -- CT

