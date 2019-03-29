Wilson, Mack, LB, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Wilson, Mack, LB, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Much sleeker than the old iterations of the Alabama linebacker, yet he played with more assertiveness and authority in 2017 than 2018. Athleticism is there but speed is lacking, and he's not a true coverage linebacker. His block-shedding is adequate at its absolute best, all of which make him a raw, athletic linebacker. -- CT

Our Latest Stories