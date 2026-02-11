When I released my top 50 preseason big board in August, Arch Manning was QB1 (and No. 9 overall), Garrett Nussmeier was QB2 (No. 11 overall), and Fernando Mendoza, who had yet to win the Heisman or lead Indiana to a national title -- feats that, in retrospect, hardly feel improbable -- was 15th overall on my board.

Arch returned to school, Nuss battled injuries and probably wished he hadn't returned to school after the 2024 season, and Mendoza is now the top player on my updated big board with the season and college all-star games behind us and the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days still to go.

(Note: Below, as you might expect, is my top 125 big board, from 1 to 125. Scroll to the bottom to see these players broken out by position.)

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

3. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

4. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

6. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

7. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

8. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

9. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

10. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Seven defensive players find their way into the top 10, and it starts with Arvell Reese. He'll draw comparisons to Abdul Carter and Micah Parsons because of his versatility. Carter was a better edge rusher coming out of college, and Parsons was a better off-ball linebacker. But if Reese had decided to return to Ohio State for 2026, a year from now, he might have turned out to be a better college player than both.

I know that we live in a world of hyperbole and "LOUDEST PERSON GETS HEARD NO MATTER WHAT THEY'RE SAYING," but Caleb Downs is as close as we've gotten to Troy Polamalu in as long as I can remember. And if he ends up being, say, 65% of Polamalu at the next level, he's still a top three player.

Meanwhile, David Bailey went from Day 2 projection after his 2024 season at Stanford to a top five talent because the flashes from summer scouting turned into weekly dominance at Texas Tech. Once a rotational spark plug, he became a full-time problem and was arguably the best player on the field in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Oregon.

We've talked for months about Rueben Bain Jr.'s short arms and less-than-ideal size for a prototypical NFL edge rusher, but one of the things that I like to repeat to myself when going through these exercises is don't overthink it -- because few things are more enjoyable than watching Bain work.

If you're just grading the work, he's one of the best players in this class. And in a world where Sam Darnold is the latest proof that fit matters, it's up to the team that drafts Bain to put him in position to dominate because we know he'll do it, no matter who lines up across from him.

Sonny Styles is another example of a player making enormous strides from 2024 to 2025. The former safety looked like, well, a safety when he was moved to linebacker, and I had questions about his instincts and vision. He made tremendous progress, and he'd be the best draft-eligible player on that Ohio State defense -- and maybe entire roster -- if not for teammates named Reese and Downs.

While the knock you may hear on Mansoor Delane is that he's not as athletic as some other cornerbacks in this class, or previous CBs who were top 15 picks ... I don't care. First, he's plenty athletic -- athletic enough to dominate the SEC in his first year in the conference after transferring from Virginia Tech. Second, the scrap heap of former high-round picks is filled with guys who ran 4.35-second 40-yard dashes and couldn't cover the water cooler, never mind come downhill and play the run like a strong safety.

11. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

12. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

13. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

14. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

15. Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

16. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

17. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

18. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

19. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

20. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

21. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

22. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

23. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

24. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

25. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

You might be wondering why Jeremiyah Love is No. 11 on my board. A lot of that comes down to positional value, even as running back has regained some importance in recent years. For context, I had Ashton Jeanty at No. 10 last spring, and he ultimately went sixth overall. In 2023, Bijan Robinson went eighth and Jahmyr Gibbs went 12th.

Based on where I ranked those backs entering their drafts, the order would be Robinson, Gibbs, Jeanty and then Love. That's not a knock -- Love is a special talent and firmly in the top-10 conversation -- but landing at No. 11, in that same range, feels reasonable.

Carnell Tate's development has been fun to watch because what was once projection became production. In summer scouting, he looked like a high-end No. 2; in 2025, he played like the engine of that Ohio State offense. He wins with speed, strength and effortless hands, turning difficult catches into routine plays. The biggest leap was consistency, showing he can tilt coverage, punish defenders after the catch and carry an offense -- not just complement one (and I say that fully realizing he had Jeremiah Smith on the other side of the formation).

Following a dominant 2024 season with a quieter-by-his-standards 2025, T.J. Parker understands how narratives can change when production does not meet expectations.

"Honestly, in 2024 I made a lot more plays that in 2025 a lot of other guys made," Parker told me at the Senior Bowl. "That just comes with having great talent around you. Sometimes the ball just rolls that way."

All he did was dominate three days of Senior Bowl practices and remind folks why he's among the best pass rushers in this class. Some team could end up getting a late-Day 1 bargain if he's still on the board.

26. Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

27. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

28. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

29. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

30. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

31. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

32. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

33. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

34. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

35. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

36. Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

37. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

38. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

39. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

40. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

41. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

42. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

43. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

44. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

45. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

46. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

47. Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

48. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

49. Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

50. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Kayden McDonald is one of the most reliable run defenders in the class. The limitation -- for now, because he's going to get a lot better — is pass-rush upside, which keeps him out of the top tier, but his floor is extremely high.

Monroe Freeling is a mix of reliability and upside at a premium position. He's smooth and athletic and consistently finishes blocks, especially in the run game, and there will be plenty of top-40 buzz about him and Max Iheanachor (who was Arizona State's right tackle and didn't even start playing football until he got to junior college) over the next couple of months.

Jadarian Price is RB2 and, it turns out, Love's running mate at Notre Dame. Remember when Bijan and Roschon Johnson were a backfield tandem at Texas? This is better than that (and I was higher on Johnson than others at the time). Price is a dependable, explosive runner who adds value as one of the best kick returners in this draft class (he had two kick returns for touchdowns last season).

Ted Hurst blends size, movement skills and play strength in a way that consistently shows up on tape. He's one of the best contested-catch receivers in the class, and any concerns about the level of competition he faced at Georgia State were eliminated with a solid week of Senior Bowl practices.

As for Devin Moore, I'm just going to steal from my scouting report: "A long-limbed, physically imposing perimeter cornerback with elite tracking skills and the versatile athleticism to patrol both the boundary and centerfield. If he can stay healthy, he could be a draft-day steal."

51. Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

52. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

53. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

54. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

55. Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

56. Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

57. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

58. Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

59. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

60. Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

61. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

62. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

63. Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas

64. Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana

65. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

66. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

67. Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M

68. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

69. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

70. Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

71. David Gusta, DL, Kentucky

72. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

73. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

74. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

75. Devon Marshall, CB, NC State

I'm not as high on Lee Hunter as others (and that's OK!), but I do like his game, which is rooted in power, effort and disruption. He's tough to move, plays with heavy hands and consistently impacts the run game. He's also older (he'll be 24 this summer), which could affect how high he's drafted.

Pat Coogan is incredibly fun to watch. He consistently finishes blocks, is comfortable in space and leads with purpose. And I know that because that's what his Indiana teammate, Kaelon Black, told me at the Senior Bowl:

"Man, I love Pat Coogan," he said. "He's a warrior. He's relentless. His pregame and halftime speeches -- you feel it in your chest. You just feel like it's time to go."

76. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

77. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

78. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

79. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

80. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

81. Jalen McMurray, S, Tennessee

82. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

83. Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

84. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

85. Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

86. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

87. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

88. Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

89. Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

90. Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

91. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

92. Keionte Scott, S, Miami

93. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

94. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

95. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

96. Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota

97. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

98. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

99. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

100. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Three years from now, Jacob Rodriguez could end up being one of the best players in this class. He's a plus athlete, just not in the same rarified air as Reese or Styles, and Day 2 is typically where you find value at off-ball linebacker. That said, Rodriguez is as instinctive as any player -- at any position -- consistently around the football, and all he does is make plays.

Kyle Louis, the Pitt linebacker-safety hybrid, embraces the label of a high-energy defender who can do a little bit of everything.

"That's exactly what my game is," Louis told me at the Senior Bowl. "I feel most comfortable in the slot because that's where most of my snaps were. I feel like I'm great when it comes to space."

He's as good a "tweener" in space as you'll find in the class. He's a thumper coming downhill, too, even if he's just 220 pounds.

101. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

102. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

103. Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas

104. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

105. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

106. Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

107. Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

108. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

109. Logan Jones, OC, Iowa

110. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

111. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

112. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

113. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

114. Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

115. J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

116. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

117. Bud Clark, S, TCU

118. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

119. Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

120. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

121. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

122. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

123. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

124. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

125. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

It's here, in slots 100-125, that you'll finally come across QB3 and QB4. I'm higher on Sawyer Robertson than others -- in part because when he's in rhythm, he can light up a defense (though he has to minimize the turnovers) and in part because I think he can get a lot better.

I spoke with him at the Senior Bowl about whether he had "top-end arm strength" (I wasn't sure that he did, based solely on seeing him on tape), and here was his response:

"I think I have a strong arm. I'm definitely confident in my arm and my ability to throw. But you've got to know the situations to use it. Sometimes you can get a little arm-arrogant and force balls into tight windows. That's when it can get hairy."

Robertson is a great processor -- before and after the snap -- and can have success at the next level in the right system.

I give Carson Beck a lot of credit for the way he played after transferring to Miami. I know he soured some folks with his 2024 season at Georgia, but I'll just go ahead and let you know now -- a lot of NFL teams will have Day 2 grades on him when it's all said and done, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go in Round 2.

And for all the knocks against him as a team leader at Georgia, his center at Miami, James Brockermeyer, couldn't speak highly enough about what Beck brought to the locker room.

"Carson was awesome. I loved playing with Carson," Brockermeyer told me at the Senior Bowl. "He's one of my close friends. ... He's a very intelligent quarterback. He understands protections at a really high level. He understands IDs in the run game, understands how to check out of certain looks. ... I think he's going to be a stud at the next level."

Finally, keep an eye on Nadame Tucker, the edge rusher out of Western Michigan. JP Acosta couldn't talk him up enough during our Senior Bowl recap. NFL teams have taken notice beyond his standout 2025 season (he transferred from Houston, where he struggled for playing time). Tucker is just scratching the surface because, although he'll be 26 years old as a rookie, he hasn't played a lot of ball -- he didn't step on a field until his senior season of high school -- and he might already have the best inside-counter pass-rush move of anyone in this draft class. Just something to monitor as we work our way to the draft.

Here's the top 125, broken down by rank and position:

Offense

QB RB TE WR OT OG OC 1. Fernando Mendoza 11. Jeremiyah Love 31. Kenyon Sadiq 13. Carnell Tate 5. Francis Mauigoa 19. Olaivavega Ioane 64. Pat Coogan 33. Ty Simpson 38. Jadarian Price 112. Eli Stowers 16. Makai Lemon 10. Spencer Fano 22. Emmanuel Pregnon 67. Trey Zuhn III 104. Sawyer Robertson 42. Jonah Coleman 114. Terrance Carter Jr. 21. Denzel Boston 12. Caleb Lomu 49. Beau Stephens 90. Sam Hecht 105. Carson Beck 66. Emmett Johnson 124. Joe Royer 24. Jordyn Tyson 18. Kadyn Proctor 55. Jeremiah Wright 101. Jake Slaughter

115. J'Mari Taylor

28. KC Concepcion 32. Monroe Freeling 63. Fernando Carmona 106. Connor Lew

122. Mike Washington Jr.

40. Chris Brazzell II 34. Max Iheanachor 97. Anez Cooper 109. Logan Jones





43. Omar Cooper Jr. 35. Blake Miller 102. Keylan Rutledge







46. Ted Hurst 58. Keagen Trost 107. Gennings Dunker







72. Antonio Williams 69. Caleb Tiernan









77. Malachi Fields 73. Dametrious Crownover









83. Jordan Hudson 91. Jude Bowry









87. Elijah Sarratt 94. Kage Casey









100. Germie Bernard 118. Austin Barber









108. Josh Cameron











111. Brenen Thompson











119. Emmanuel Henderson Jr.





















Defense