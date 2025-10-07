Wilson's 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: QB class runs deep, but there's no Burrow, Lawrence or Williams in sight
Five quarterbacks go in Round 1, and none of them are named Manning, Nussmeier or Sellers
We may be just six games into the college football season, but I hope we can all agree that Arch Manning, whether flippantly, accidentally or otherwise, shouldn't be mentioned as part of the 2026 NFL Draft class. He's proven -- pretty much every single week -- that he's not remotely ready ... and that's OK!
We're in such a hurry to crown "The Next Great" for whatever we happen to be talking about, only to point and gawk when those same unreasonable expectations not only don't work out, but fail spectacularly.
I talked about it this summer on "With the First Pick," the NFL Draft podcast I co-host with former Titans general manager Ran Carthon: Manning has played very little football, and all of it was of the low-to-no-pressure variety before being the starting quarterback in 2025. And if he can't handle the pressure of playing on a loaded Texas team, what chance would he have on the Jets or Saints or Browns?
So let's all agree to table the Manning conversation for the rest of the season, and who knows -- maybe we should even give him another 4 to 5 games into the 2026 campaign before we again start screaming our grand proclamations about his transcendent talents.
In case it wasn't clear: Manning isn't in my mock draft 2.0 -- just like he wasn't in my initial mock draft back in August. But there's another name missing this time around: LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who continues to look like a franchise quarterback … but in fits and starts. The same mistakes that plagued him last season still pop up, and he's already at a physical disadvantage because he's a pocket passer who isn't 6-foot-1. He's been banged up for much of the season, and that could certainly have something to do with his lack of consistency, but whatever the reason, he has to be better. It's not like the likelihood of staying healthy improves once you get to the NFL.
Still, I have five other quarterbacks in Round 1. And while there is no clear-cut No 1. overall pick like Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence or even Caleb Williams, there are 5 to 8 quarterbacks who aren't all that different from one another. And in that sense, these next 200 or so days until the actual NFL draft are going to be a lot of fun.
Also: I have two mock-draft trades below … because why not? The Titans trade up a few spots from the top of Round 2 back into the bottom of Round 1 to get an offensive lineman. And the Browns make a similar move for a quarterback. And for you fans of the two teams that traded out of the first round in this scenario, I got you; I also included which players the Lions and Eagles would draft at the top of the second round.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Dante Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Rueben Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Peter Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
First, Keldric Faulk just turned 20 years old in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds. Third, he's already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Spencer Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
T.J. Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Fernando Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Caleb Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer who has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Francis Mauigoa is a road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better against the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Jeremiyah Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction. He also plays with good contact balance and has the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Jordyn Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top-end speed in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off-coverage and press-man schemes, Mansoor Delane is consistently in the WR's back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Colton Hood DB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Colton Hood, who is still 20 years old, is a physical, aggressive CB who has excellent man and zone coverage skills, is consistently in phase and creates opportunities for PBUs and interceptions. He shows elite change-of-direction ability in space, drives on quick routes and screens, and is a reliable wrap-up tackler who can limit YAC against shifty ball-carriers.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Avieon Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick A.J. Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills, and he will try to bait the quarterback into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Jayden Maiava plays with poise and confidence and thrives in the pocket, where he'll consistently get through progressions and deliver tight-window throws with both anticipation and touch. He can make accurate, layered throws to all levels of the field, shows escapability under pressure and can create plays out of structure. At 6-foot-4, Maiava has a big arm, and he'll use it to exploit coverage mismatches on intermediate and downfield throws.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Kadyn Proctor is a massive, athletic left tackle with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers in pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be issues at times, his size, athleticism and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Makai Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route-running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays.
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Harris CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'1" / 186 lbs
A.J. Harris is a physical cornerback who excels in both off and press coverage, consistently staying in phase on vertical routes. He's aggressive vs. the run and will come downhill like an old-school linebacker or strong safety, running through blocks and throwing his body around to make a tackle. Harris combines coverage savvy with downhill aggression, making him a disruptive force both in the secondary and near the line of scrimmage.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 19
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Carnell Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 No. 2 WR at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who's an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Caleb Banks DT
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Caleb Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a non-stop motor. He's been affected by a foot injury early in the 2025 season, and it's kept him on the sidelines; the injury will be worth monitoring as we get through the draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Denzel Boston is a big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2 to 3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot, too.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Jermod McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Ty Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately to all three levels and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Trevor Goosby was in my preseason mock draft, and he makes another appearance here. He has a huge frame and long arms on tape. He's a good athlete with impressive lateral movement skills who plays from a good base. He's a work in progress, for sure, but there's no denying the athleticism and flashes of big-time potential. Also, I love that he plays with an edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Matayo Uiagalelei was No. 35 on my preseason big board, but he fits the physical profile for what the Chargers look for in their edge rushers. He continues to flash the physical tools that match the traits, and at just 20 years old, his best ball is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Romello Height is an explosive, relentless edge rusher who plays with his hair on fire. He has a lightning-quick first step and elite bend, but also showcases power to run through blocks despite his frame (he's a verified 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds).
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Antonio Williams' start to 2025 has been marred by a hamstring injury, but when he's healthy, he's Cade Klubnik's go-to guy. He was targeted 103 times in 2024. And while he had eight drops, he consistently wins off the line of scrimmage vs. physical corners, can get open at all three levels, and has legit separation ability. He can play outside, in the slot and has punt-return ability.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skillset that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 30
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side and giving the left tackle job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles vs. Texas Tech ... so did all of the other offensive lines that had to see Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu is a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 31
John Mateer QB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts. The Browns trade back into the first round to get a QB. Mateer is a fearless, dual-threat playmaker. Good luck finding someone who plays with more confidence than he does. He has a big arm, can sling it from various arm angles and makes out-of-structure, "no way that just happened" completions look routine. He is incredibly elusive in the pocket, using his quickness and athleticism to avoid sacks, extend plays and gain yards with his legs. When on time, he can deliver accurate second-level throws and is an aggressive passer who trusts his abilities implicitly.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Connor Lew IOL
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Bills center Connor McGovern is in the final year of his current deal, and if the team decides to move on, Connor Lew makes sense. He just turned 20 years old in September and already looks like a 10-year NFL veteran. He's a run-game technician who can also win with athleticism and power -- a rare player who reminds me of Zach Frazier coming out of West Virginia a few years ago.
Draft picks for teams who traded out of Round 1
38. Detroit Lions (mock trade with Titans): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
40. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Browns): R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma