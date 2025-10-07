Round 1 - Pick 1 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 1210 RUYDS 122 INTS 1 TDS 14 Dante Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Peter Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st First, Keldric Faulk just turned 20 years old in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds. Third, he's already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Spencer Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd T.J. Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 1208 RUYDS 102 INTS 1 TDS 18 Fernando Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer who has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Francis Mauigoa is a road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better against the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 444 YDS/ATT 5.4 REYDS 160 TDS 9 Jeremiyah Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction. He also plays with good contact balance and has the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 39 REYDS 483 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 7 Jordyn Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top-end speed in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off-coverage and press-man schemes, Mansoor Delane is consistently in the WR's back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Colton Hood DB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Colton Hood, who is still 20 years old, is a physical, aggressive CB who has excellent man and zone coverage skills, is consistently in phase and creates opportunities for PBUs and interceptions. He shows elite change-of-direction ability in space, drives on quick routes and screens, and is a reliable wrap-up tackler who can limit YAC against shifty ball-carriers.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Avieon Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick A.J. Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills, and he will try to bait the quarterback into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jayden Maiava QB USC • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 1587 RUYDS 57 INTS 1 TDS 15 Jayden Maiava plays with poise and confidence and thrives in the pocket, where he'll consistently get through progressions and deliver tight-window throws with both anticipation and touch. He can make accurate, layered throws to all levels of the field, shows escapability under pressure and can create plays out of structure. At 6-foot-4, Maiava has a big arm, and he'll use it to exploit coverage mismatches on intermediate and downfield throws.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Kadyn Proctor is a massive, athletic left tackle with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers in pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be issues at times, his size, athleticism and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 35 REYDS 589 YDS/REC 16.8 TDS 6 Makai Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route-running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Harris CB Penn State • Jr • 6'1" / 186 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A.J. Harris is a physical cornerback who excels in both off and press coverage, consistently staying in phase on vertical routes. He's aggressive vs. the run and will come downhill like an old-school linebacker or strong safety, running through blocks and throwing his body around to make a tackle. Harris combines coverage savvy with downhill aggression, making him a disruptive force both in the secondary and near the line of scrimmage.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 19 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 24 REYDS 435 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 4 Carnell Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 No. 2 WR at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 15 REYDS 204 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 3 Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who's an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Banks DT Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Caleb Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a non-stop motor. He's been affected by a foot injury early in the 2025 season, and it's kept him on the sidelines; the injury will be worth monitoring as we get through the draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 25 REYDS 346 YDS/REC 13.8 TDS 5 Denzel Boston is a big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2 to 3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot, too.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 1478 RUYDS 51 INTS 1 TDS 15 Ty Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately to all three levels and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevor Goosby OL Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Goosby was in my preseason mock draft, and he makes another appearance here. He has a huge frame and long arms on tape. He's a good athlete with impressive lateral movement skills who plays from a good base. He's a work in progress, for sure, but there's no denying the athleticism and flashes of big-time potential. Also, I love that he plays with an edge.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Matayo Uiagalelei was No. 35 on my preseason big board, but he fits the physical profile for what the Chargers look for in their edge rushers. He continues to flash the physical tools that match the traits, and at just 20 years old, his best ball is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Romello Height LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Romello Height is an explosive, relentless edge rusher who plays with his hair on fire. He has a lightning-quick first step and elite bend, but also showcases power to run through blocks despite his frame (he's a verified 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds).

Round 1 - Pick 28 Antonio Williams WR Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 10 REYDS 86 YDS/REC 8.6 TDS 0 Antonio Williams' start to 2025 has been marred by a hamstring injury, but when he's healthy, he's Cade Klubnik's go-to guy. He was targeted 103 times in 2024. And while he had eight drops, he consistently wins off the line of scrimmage vs. physical corners, can get open at all three levels, and has legit separation ability. He can play outside, in the slot and has punt-return ability.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 29 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skillset that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 30 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side and giving the left tackle job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles vs. Texas Tech ... so did all of the other offensive lines that had to see Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu is a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 31 John Mateer QB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1215 RUYDS 190 INTS 3 TDS 11 You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts. The Browns trade back into the first round to get a QB. Mateer is a fearless, dual-threat playmaker. Good luck finding someone who plays with more confidence than he does. He has a big arm, can sling it from various arm angles and makes out-of-structure, "no way that just happened" completions look routine. He is incredibly elusive in the pocket, using his quickness and athleticism to avoid sacks, extend plays and gain yards with his legs. When on time, he can deliver accurate second-level throws and is an aggressive passer who trusts his abilities implicitly.