Imagn Images

This quarterback class was supposed to be deep. Really deep. The first round would be littered with future stars destined to lift even those franchises that consistently got it wrong. But it didn't take long for reality to hit. A few weeks into the college season, it became obvious this class was many things, but deep wasn't one of them.

If the 2025 class was light at the quarterback position -- two went in Round 1, and another went in Round 2 -- the 2026 version could look similar. Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar were all billed as potential first-rounders entering the fall. All were in their final year of eligibility. And all have been disappointing enough that they now project as Day 3 darts, not franchise cornerstones.

Meanwhile, Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore and Ty Simpson are the three best draft-eligible quarterbacks in the '26 class. All three could technically return to school for another season. And while that doesn't seem realistic, it would shock absolutely no one if two of them -- Moore and Simpson -- did, in fact, forgo the draft until 2027.

The shorter version: this draft is wide open.

Teams desperate for quarterbacks will need contingency plans -- free agency, trades, or simply punting to 2027, knowing full well how dangerous that gamble can be.

For version 3.0 of this mock draft, I still have three quarterbacks going in the first round ... but five of the top 10 picks -- Nos. 1, 3, 4, 6 and 10 -- are defensive players.

Note: This is the current NFL Draft order -- minus the Monday night game -- through Week 13 (via Tankathon).

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks, and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
2758
RUYDS
243
INTS
5
TDS
38
Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort, and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
2733
RUYDS
191
INTS
6
TDS
25
Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision, and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3056
RUYDS
126
INTS
4
TDS
27
Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet, and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge, and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
44
REYDS
793
YDS/REC
18
TDS
8
Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running, and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brandon Cisse CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
4th
Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass-breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism, and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Quincy Rhodes Jr. EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Quincy Rhodes Jr. is a rare size-speed athlete who overwhelms tackles with power and length while flashing advanced pass-rush moves for his age. His long-arm bull rush and explosive inside spin consistently collapse the pocket, and his balance and quickness allow him to chase down mobile quarterbacks. Still just 20 years old, his best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth-mover in the run game, and the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Pregnon is an absolute mauler in the run game, possessing the strength to move defensive linemen at the point of attack and the athleticism to easily get to and handle second-level defenders -- he anchors as well as any interior offensive lineman in the class. In pass protection, a balanced base, strong hands, and smooth footwork allow him to mirror and redirect rushers and he makes it look easy.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
A'Mauri Washington DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Washington is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman who can collapse the pocket or blow up a run play when he fires off low and plays with leverage. He's at his best attacking gaps, where his burst, strength, and motor let him disrupt plays before they develop. When he's locked in, he looks like a true difference-maker who can overwhelm blockers with both quickness and power.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed, and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top end in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge, to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
KC Concepcion WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
9th
REC
57
REYDS
886
YDS/REC
15.5
TDS
12
Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Denzel Boston WR
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
56
REYDS
755
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
11
A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability, and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2–3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength, and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Avieon Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick AJ Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills and he will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Carter Smith IOL
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
11th
Smith is a smooth and athletic pass protector who hasn't allowed a sack this season, he excels at mirroring speed rushers and seamlessly handles stunting defensive linemen. He plays with a strong anchor and heavy hands, flashes lateral quickness and change of direction that allows him to get to the second level or blowing up defenders in the screen game.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
4th
Hood, who is still 20 years old, is a physical, aggressive CB with excellent man and zone coverage skills, consistently in phase and creating opportunities for PBUs and interceptions. He shows elite change-of-direction ability in space, drives on quick routes and screens, and is a reliable wrap-up tackler who can limit YAC against shifty ball carriers.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Julian Neal DB
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
5th
Neal is a long-striding, physical corner who excels in vertical coverage, using his height and makeup speed to consistently stay in phase and be in position for pass-breakup opportunities downfield. He's comfortable in both man and zone schemes, is a red zone asset due to his size and physicality, and his willingness to come downhill and tackle like a safety makes him a reliable run defender.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S
Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
McNeil-Warren is a sideline-to-sideline missile who is an explosive thumper coming downhill. He offers versatility and range on the back end, using his closing speed and ball skills to make at all three levels of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bailey brings a mix of power and athleticism off the edge, pairing a strong long-arm move and a nasty bull rush with the burst to win around the corner. At 247 pounds, he's lighter than some, but his strength, motor, and variety of pass-rush moves make him a constant problem for tackles who don't anchor well.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side and giving the LT job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles vs. Texas Tech ... so did every other offensive line that had to see Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu's a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space, and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense. Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap, or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence, and the kind of versatility coaches love.